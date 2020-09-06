What’s in a name? At least half of the brand names in tech and consumer electronics bear no relation to the people or companies who founded them.
Bill Hewlett and David Packard long ago left Hewlett-Packard (HP) while the company split and recombined under various ownerships since their departure.
The AT&T of today bears little resemblance to the Ma Bell of old. IBM and GE sold off or closed vast segments of their original businesses and acquired new entities that bear little relationship to their original missions. The GE stove or refrigerator you just bought is made by Haier, a Chinese company.
Apple, Bose, Dell, Microsoft and Sony are rare exceptions. Only Microsoft’s and Dell’s founders remain alive (although Steve Wozniak, who left Apple early on, remains with us).
Great American appliance and electronics names with no connection to or affiliation with their founders or original companies include Amana, Maytag (both now part of Whirlpool), Westinghouse, Motorola (broken into many different ownerships based on product), RCA, Zenith, Magnavox, Hotpoint (once part of GE) and a score of others.
Even some well-known Japanese names traded hands, such as Sanyo, Sharp and Toshiba’s consumer and computer businesses.
JVC and Kenwood merged. Denon, Marantz and Onkyo are part of a holding company. Scott, Fisher, Sherwood and other renowned U.S. audio names changed owners multiple times before fading from the market.
Chinese companies, often with names confusing to English speakers, suddenly gain attention. Perhaps OnePlus rates as the cleverest Chinese company with its easily pronounced name and superb smartphones.
Taiwanese company Asus (A-seuss or Eh SUS) ranks highly in my esteem. The company actually took its name from the mythical flying horse Pegasus. This Taiwanese company has no association with the government of the People’s Republic of China.
Asus manufactures PCs, laptops, routers, displays, smartphones and various internal computer components such as motherboards. Asus aims for aficionados who care about performance and construction quality. I have built half a dozen PCs using robust Asus motherboards. They never fail me.
When I assemble computers, my fumbling fingers sometimes cause stress, but the Asus motherboards survive my accidental assault without failure. Asus also uses high-quality parts, such as Japanese capacitors in the audio circuitry.
I’ve owned two Asus routers, which I find superior to competing brands, such as Netgear. Asus laptops generally receive highly favorable ratings among reliable reviewers. Asus targets its phones at gamers and those who prefer watching videos on the go.
Even though based in Taiwan, Asus uses mainland Chinese factories to assemble much of its gear. I noticed parts of my most recent motherboard were built by Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), a Taiwanese company with many of its factories in China as well as scattered around the globe.
These are most likely some of the same factories that also produce Apple products and other better-known brand names.
I have no connection whatsoever with Asus but hope that more people become aware of and purchase its fine products.
In light of a recent column, here is an opinion from a Champaign reader with whom I strongly agree: “Blue-ray players might be so deemed [obsolete], but some of us have extensive collections of DVDs, etc., and have no desire to pay for subscriptions to possibly multiple streaming services to watch something we already own.
I usually purchase ‘big’ movies after I see them in a theater because I miss much of the content in a single pass on the big screen, so I re-watch at home, with subtitles and for the extra bonus content.
A similar complaint about CDs and cars: Our cars, ‘not new,’ both can play the MP3 jukebox CDs I’ve burned myself from my digitized vinyl/cassette collections. Yeah, I could transfer the whole pile to a thumb drive, but that would be too much content to manage in a car, or to create a manageable printed index.”