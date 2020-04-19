Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “There is more difference in the quality of our pleasures than in the amount.”
That thought embodies this column on technical video and audio quality.
We’ll let you and the TV critics judge the content in this age of binge-watching, which might belie Emerson’s belief.
After its first decade, the novelty of high definition television (HDTV) faded. The quality of the HDTV picture so far surpasses our former analog system that it dazzles even the most casual observer.
However, HDTV and subsequently ultra-high definition (UHD), commonly called 4K, and more recently 8K, play fast and loose with qualifying and quantifying resolution.
To confuse the issue further, all current TVs upconvert lower resolutions to higher resolutions. Thus a 4K TV will use computer circuitry to “improve” HD to pseudo-4K. Many sets do this surprisingly well, but it’s not true 4K.
The higher the initial resolution, the better the upconversion. Thus, the circuitry in a 4K TV struggles with improving 720p, but excels in upconverting 1080p.
Broadcast TV, currently 1080i, falls somewhere in between. Some claim there is little difference between 720p and 1080i, but most experts confirm that 1080i delivers a better picture.
Although a new standard exists for broadcasting 4K, you’ll be waiting awhile to enjoy it.
You would need to buy an adapter or a new TV, once broadcasters decide to make the investment, which might not happen.
You also must invest for online 4K. For example, Roku charges $10 extra for its basic 4K Roku stick. If you want to watch 4K Netflix, you must subscribe at $16 a month, verses $13 a month for HD. Netflix’s basic plan at $9 a month doesn’t even stream HD.
Cable/satellite provides a limited amount of 4K programming, while the internet offers a much larger selection of 4K.
This requires a true broadband internet connection, preferably 50 mbps or more. If your internet service provider (ISP) invokes a data cap, it limits the quantity of your internet activity.
You’ll blow through that data cap quickly watching 4K TV nightly. Most ISPs level a substantial penalty if you surpass your data cap. They have waived caps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All this serves as prelude to the sad truth that merely stating a resolution, whether 1080i or 4K, doesn’t tell the whole story.
Another factor, called compression, also determines the quality of the picture. The cable/satellite operator and internet server aim to supply as many programming sources/streams as possible.
To do this they employ a variety of algorithms to shrink the data stream so more data (programming) can be pushed down the pipe.
Ideally, compression should not affect quality, but in real life it usually decreases quality. The higher the compression, the lower the quality, regardless of the resolution specification.
An uncompressed, or lightly compressed, 1080p feed often looks superior to a moderately-substantially compressed 4K feed.
The problem is that no providers offer a compression specification or what kind of compression they use, since newer algorithms usually offer higher quality.
Incidentally, the same is true of audio. The standard premium MP3 compression is usually 256kbps (K), the basic standard about 160K. However, MP3 offers higher resolutions up to 320K, which usually equal uncompressed sound. Newer compression standards, such as MP4a, further improve sound quality. Sadly, many players, such as those found in cars and some smartphones, don’t decode MP4a or lossless compression such as FLAC. The latter, short for Free Lossless Audio Codec, allows compressing sound by 50 percent without any degradation in quality. MP3 can compress sound by over 90 percent, but you “pay” with a loss in sound quality.
To further complicate matters, there’s another specification of TV quality known as HDR (high dynamic range). That’s another whole column. As John Ruskin wrote: “Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort.”