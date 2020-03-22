In a world of exaggeration and pumped up promises, testing organizations we trust rate products under optimal circumstances rarely achieved in the real world. The EPA certified that my hybrid car would deliver an average of 48 miles per gallon. The asterisk failed to note on totally flat roads with no wind, at between 60-80 degrees, driving at 55 mph. In the real world, my car averages between 40-42 mpg in the summer at the legal freeway speed of 70 mph.
Similarly, internet service providers (ISP) make inflated broadband claims. Most companies promise “up to” 1 gigabit speeds, but most users generally attain only about 3 / 4 of that. If everyone on your block plays multi-player online games and/or watches HD Netflix, speeds will be far less. If within your home four people simultaneously access the internet, overall speeds will suffer. Finally, even if your own ISP comes close to its advertised speed, the congested servers providing the information, movies and other requested data-intensive sources may not be able to serve data at the rate you desire.
This inflated claim nonsense shows up in nearly every internet-related product. Cable modems and routers advertise blinding speeds, until you read the fine print. Many variables determine actual performance. For example, a cable modem must match your provider perfectly. You might assume if your ISP provides the cable modem it would be a perfect match. That’s not necessarily true as modems fall behind the improvements in cable service, yet your cable company may not install a new modem for you or make an effort to update your existing device.
One of the biggest flimflams concerns WiFi speeds. Most routers will deliver close to their advertised speed within arm’s reach. After that, they are subject to router placement, distance, home construction, receiving unit (tablet, phone, laptop, etc.), how many of your neighbors use the same channel your router uses and even the quality of the shielding in your microwave oven. Microwaves fall right in the WiFi spectrum.
You can tweak your router to maximize WiFi speed and/or increase range and speed throughout your house. Tweaks include optimal placement, updating the router’s firmware (or downloading superior alternative firmware), installing improved antennas on the router, installing a WiFi extender or an access point or switching to a mesh system of mini-routers throughout the house that create wide, even coverage.
Never place your router next to a wall or large piece of furniture. Try to locate it near the center of a centrally located room in your home. Orient its antenna(e) as suggested by the manufacturer.
Generally, a wired Ethernet connection delivers higher, more dependable speed than WiFi. Wired connections also are rarely subject to interference. A wired connection protects your privacy. Professional hackers can capture even encrypted WiFi signals.
Unless you are a techie, a professional expert would justify her/his fee in optimizing your home internet and WiFi. It’s a one-time expense that will pay off for years.
With the current health situation, one thing is certain, all of us will be depending on cable or internet to pass the time. If you have yet to partake of the online cornucopia, now’s the time. Use either the apps built into your “smart TV” or buy a Roku or Amazon Fire stick for $40-$80.
My recommendations include the treasure trove of PBS Passport, which requires only an annual $60 donation to WILL. Some PBS programming is available online without a donation. Amazon Prime offers the bonus of not only a rich choice of excellent original programs along with usually B movies, but also second day/next day delivery for $130 a year. Netflix HD, about $13 a month, established its reputation from its movie library, but its superb original programming is the draw. Hulu+ with live TV is the closest thing to a full cable package at $55 a month.