Both of our local cineplexes relit their marquees, inviting limited numbers of people to partake in the thrill of big-screen cinema.
The future of movie theaters after the pandemic spurs much conversation from cineastes and critics.
Theatrical release, rather than online streaming, delivers the big money to studios and actors.
Most critics, including the two excellent scribes who write for this paper, opine that theaters will survive.
I won’t dispute their knowledgeable judgment, but rather illuminate some technical issues that work against theaters. Most theaters present subpar video and audio quality.
One of my grandmother’s best friends, Manny, was a projectionist in New York City during the heyday of movies from the 1930s until about 1960.
He was so well-regarded, he was chosen to project the early cinerama ultra-widescreen movies, a very complicated assignment because it initially required three manually synchronized projectors.
He viewed himself as an artist as much as a technician.
Back in the golden age, theaters scheduled limited showings each day of major new releases, sometimes by reservation, similar to legitimate theater.
Manny was dismayed by the evolution to continuous showings at premier theaters by 1960. He called those theaters “shooting galleries.”
He was a perfectionist, inspecting the film prints, regularly cleaning and adjusting the projector and paying attention while the movie was showing.
By 1970, economics and automation replaced this expensive perfectionism.
As an aside, I was watching a movie at the old Thunderbird Theater (now the Canopy Club) in Urbana in 1971 when the print actually caught fire, and it was several minutes before management noticed it and took corrective action.
Thus, theaters allowed the quality of their projection systems to run downhill.
Some cities still had a few premier theaters with professional projectionists showing movies as the director intended. Forty years ago, THX attempted to guarantee quality standards at select theaters.
Ultimately, movies moved to huge multiplex theaters with dozens of screens using automated projection.
Theaters also added tedious advertisements before the film to enhance profits.
Beyond what appeared on the screens, theaters installed more comfortable seats, some with stadium seating, to give everyone a better view and a wider range of catering.
More recently, alcohol joined the mix.
Actual on-screen quality continued decreasing.
Over the past 20 years, all theaters migrated to digital projection systems.
While this eliminated long-standing problems with poor film print quality and damaged prints, it reduced resolution and color gamut.
If you buy a high-end 8K TV, such as OLED, and can find 8K source material, you’re probably viewing better quality video than those paying $12-$18 to see it at the theater.
Admittedly, this home-theater quality with appropriate sound system will set you back to the tune of a home equity loan, but even a standard 60-inch 4K home screen viewed from 6 feet away will rival what you see at the theater.
For the past 11 months, we’ve all been noticing how good streaming video can be if we have a fast internet connection and a good TV. Also, the popcorn, beer and Coke are far cheaper.
Not to mention that your home provides a more hygienic environment, even prior to COVID-19.
Some movie theaters will survive because people enjoy sharing the cinema experience in a darkened room with strangers who react to what’s on the large screen.
Apartment dwellers also benefit because they can hear and feel sound at appropriate volumes that would cause eviction in apartments.
To survive, theater owners should pay more attention to the product they claim to sell: the quality of projection and sound.
Theater operators need to stay one step ahead of home video. They need to fastidiously maintain their equipment. They need to provide better sound isolation between auditoria.
It’s not enough merely to sanitize and promise social distancing. Theaters must focus on movies rather than concessions.