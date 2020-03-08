Microsoft suffers from multiple personality disorder. With great fanfare, it repeatedly announced no Windows 7 support after Jan. 14, 2020, and that it would not update the Windows Media Center TV program guide after that date. “No support” meant that there would be no security or bug updates for Windows 7. I “upgraded” all of my PCs, except my media center/DVR PC, to Windows 10. I put “upgraded” in quotes because it’s arguable whether Windows 10 truly is an upgrade.
Imagine my surprise that during the past month, Microsoft continued sending Windows 7 updates to my PC and that the Media Center program guide continued updating to current TV programming. Microsoft made no public announcements about this sudden generosity.
Meanwhile, I decided to upgrade my last remaining office PC from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Not only did the operation proceed smoothly, but Windows found the legal embedded license code and automatically activated the old PC. This largesse was supposed to have ended over two years ago. If you’re planning to upgrade to Windows 10 from a legal version of Windows 7 (or 8.1, which has a few years left to run), do it now before Microsoft changes its ambivalent corporate mind.
While the frantic burrowing of fiber optic cable continues in various locales in East Central Illinois, those in rural locations express increasing degrees of fiber, or even copper, envy.
Be patient, my farmer friends. A new kind of wireless broadband internet may be coming your way.
Current satellite internet delivers fairly slow speeds with high latency, meaning significant delays in online interactions coupled with high prices. That’s because current satellite internet depends upon very few satellites in geostationary high Earth orbit 22,000 miles above your head.
Fleets of small low Earth orbit satellites roughly 350 to 800 miles high may change all this. Your friends at Amazon want you to always have access to its store, and thus will launch 3,236 low Earth obit satellites for broadband internet.
If dealing with Amazon fails to appeal, your pal Elon Musk of Tesla fame plans to launch about 4,000 Starlink satellites via his SpaceX venture. If this works, Starlink might launch as many as 8,000 satellites as low as 211 miles above Earth’s surface. For comparison’s sake, the International Space Station orbits at about 220 miles, while the now-retired Concorde supersonic airliner cruised a bit over 10 miles high.
Speaking of airliners, yet another company, in which Airbus is a partner, OneWeb, began launching the first of its 650 satellites into low orbit.
Most of these satellites should begin providing internet by next year. Initially, they will provide airlines with on-board WiFi.
If you remember “Gravity,” a movie about crashing satellites falling to Earth, it could be prescient.
Although space is vast, swarms of satellites increase the likelihood of collisions. Usually, debris lands in the ocean because most of our planet is water, but it’s not impossible that the remains of a satellite could land in your bean field.
In 2009, American and Russian communications satellites collided over Siberia.
Swarms of low Earth orbit communications satellites tax radio frequency (RF) spectrum. Considering cellphones, existing high power communications satellites, GPS, terrestrial radio and TV and military/government use, the amount of RF spectrum grows scarce.
If you live in an enclave of homes or a small community without broadband, you have one further possibility.
You might prevail upon an ISP, such as Volo, to provide a hybrid broadband solution.
If your neighbors or community are willing to pay to erect a tower, you might have a chance of convincing an ISP to relay wireless broadband and then use fiber optic cable to connect your homes to the signal to and from the tower.
It’s not as good as fiber all the way, but it’s much better than most of the alternatives for rural broadband.