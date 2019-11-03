Here’s a query about a bit of local broadcast history.
“I have a 1963 and a 1965 Broadcasting Magazine Yearbook Index of Stations. WILL-FM is listed as having power of 300 kW. Was this a misprint; i.e., should it read watts not kW or was this early experimental Big Power?”
That’s no misprint. WILL-FM once was the most powerful university FM station in the country. The University of Illinois remains proud that it licensed the first university-operated FM station in the U.S., albeit originally under different call letters and different frequencies. It became WILL-FM and moved to 90.9 in 1954, with an effective radiated power of 301,000 watts with an antenna height of about 498 feet.
One of the reasons for all this power was that WILL-AM, also one of the first university stations in 1922, was licensed as daytime only with a notch in its coverage area to the west to protect a station in Kansas. It was an embarrassment that the flagship university in Illinois did not cover the state capital 75 miles away.
To compensate, WILL-FM at 90.9 was located southwest of Champaign near Monticello with an enormous amount of power, so it could cover the area missed by WILL-AM. (Until 1974, AM and FM simulcast the same programming.)
Since then, WILL-FM increased its antenna height to 850 feet and reduced power to 105,000 watts, still a mighty signal, although Urbana listeners complained about reception. It was permitted low-power repeater/translators in Urbana and Danville on different frequencies. As antenna height increases, power must decrease to maintain the same coverage area.
Also, in the late 1970s, the Federal Communications Commission revamped the FM band, adding many new stations on the same frequencies close to existing stations. This required altering the coverage area of some stations.
WDCB at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn was licensed to 90.9, meaning that WILL-FM’s signal no longer reaches Chicago, or much north of Kankakee. For the sake of comparison, Chicago FM stations atop the Willis Tower transmit with a power of about 8,000 watts.
The second of this reader’s questions: “We listen to AM radio on a small portable radio, very much like the early transistor radios, and we frequently will hear an intermittent high-pitched tone that interferes with the signal. This tone is heard primarily in the west side of the house near our alley. We live in Loda and have not heard this tone anywhere else in town. Have you any idea what could cause this? We have asked the cable company and the Frontier telephone company to no avail.”
All kinds of radio frequency (RF) noise interferes with the AM band, but the most likely is Wi-Fi. I can ride my bike down the street listening to AM and hear which homes contain powerful routers. As more and more products depend on Wi-Fi (thermostats, baby monitors, security cameras, lightbulbs) more and more, Wi-Fi blankets the house. Try changing your Wi-Fi channel.
Also, some cheaply made wall-wart power supplies and LED lightbulbs emit RF noise, as well as some poorly shielded microwave ovens. If your power company uses wireless power meter monitoring, there is a remote chance this also could be a source. Even less likely are the cable and telephone lines.
A different reader is concerned about upgrading his PC from Windows 7 to Windows 10 come January when Microsoft stops security patches for Windows 7. The first thing you need is your Windows 7 license key, usually pasted to the back of your PC or bottom of your laptop.
If you can’t find it, you can reveal it on-screen using a nifty little app from Nirsoft: www.nirsoft.net/utils/product_cd_key_viewer.html. There are a plethora of apps on Google, but this is the only one I consider safe. Instructions on how to download a legal, free upgrade to Windows 10 will be in the next column.