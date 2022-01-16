Hollywood and Broadway share a love — a love of castigating Hollywood and Broadway. And you can see that self-referential animus on grand display in Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s classic 1950 tale of raw Broadway ambition, “All About Eve,” screening at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 as part of The News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign.
Forty-year-old Margo Channing (Bette Davis), Broadway’s biggest star, revels in the applause she receives but frets about having to play characters in their 20s, and it both flatters and worries her that her lover, director Bill Sampson (Gary Merrill), is eight years younger. Her closest friends, playwright Lloyd Richards (Hugh Marlowe); his wife, Karen (Celeste Holm); and vaudeville veteran Birdie Coonan (Thelma Ritter), who works as Margo’s maid and dresser, all indulge her ego and weather her tantrums with backstage wit.
Into this tightly knit but often contentious group comes young Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter). She’s seen every performance of Margo’s latest play, and that devotion and her melodramatic life story move Margo to hire her as an assistant. But Eve soon engineers another job as her understudy, and Margo realizes Eve is using her and her friends in her own grab for stardom — in effect, trying to take everything Margo has, including Bill, and become her.
Success for Eve comes loaded with irony, however, when she finds herself under the thumb of cynical drama critic Addison De Witt (George Sanders), with an even younger version of herself now dogging her footsteps.
Writer/director Joseph L. Mankiewicz made all these women complex, strong, dynamic characters, and Edith Head’s and Charles LeMaire’s Oscar-winning costume designs deftly accentuate those complexities. The only man able to match the women here is Sanders’ despicable critic, as unscrupulous as Eve.
Mankiewicz had assembled a truly impressive group of actresses. Davis had already been Oscar-nominated eight times and won twice when she stepped into the production on two weeks notice after Claudette Colbert injured her back and had to drop out of the project. Holm and Baxter had recent supporting-actress Oscars, for “A Gentlemen’s Agreement” (1947) and “The Razor’s Edge” (1946), respectively. Though not nominated previously, Ritter would receive the first of her six for her performance here. And Marilyn Monroe appears in one of her very earliest roles of note as an ambitious young chorine more than willing to charm her way into an acting role.
Mankiewicz tells his tale largely in flashback with voiceovers shared among Addison, Karen and Margo — a narrative strategy somewhat similar to that used in his older brother Herman’s earlier Oscar-winning script for “Citizen Kane.” Joseph won Oscars for both writing and directing “All About Eve” the very next year after winning the same awards for “A Letter to Three Wives” — a feat no one has ever matched.
“All About Eve” received 14 Oscar nominations, a tally equaled only by “Titanic” and “La La Land.” Besides screenplay, director and costume design, it won for best picture, actor in a supporting role (Sanders) and sound recording. The other nominations comprised actress in a leading role (Davis and Baxter), actress in a supporting role (Holm and Ritter), cinematography — black and white, art direction — black and white, film editing and music, scoring of a dramatic or comedy picture.
Baxter’s insistence that 20th Century Fox put her forward in the leading rather than supporting actress category pretty much ensured that neither she nor Davis would win.
Mankiewicz based his script on Mary Orr’s 1946 “Cosmopolitan” short story, “The Wisdom of Eve,” itself based on German actress Elizabeth Bergner’s unsettling experience with a fan. The film and real life also had many other resonances. Davis, herself 42 years old, shared many of Margot’s career anxieties. She and Merrill (34) fell in love during filming, married shortly after the film’s release and named an adoptive daughter Margo.
Davis was accused of basing her performance on stage and screen star Tallulah Bankhead (especially by Bankhead herself). Ironically, in one of several subsequent radio versions of “All About Eve,” Bankhead played Margo.
In 1970, Mankiewicz’s story was adapted into the Broadway musical “Applause,” starring Lauren Bacall as Margo. When she left the show, the part was taken over by — wait for it — Baxter.
Even without winning her another Oscar, “All About Eve” revived Davis’ career after a string of box-office failures — and also, frankly, a string of birthdays. Both Hollywood and Broadway offered diminishing opportunities for aging actresses. Margo Channing remains her most iconic role, also providing her with her most famous line, “Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”
The American Film Institute’s list of top 100 films puts “All About Eve” at No. 28. Margo’s “bumpy night” comment comes ninth in its list of 100 Movie Quotes. And on its list of Fifty Villains, Eve Harrington ranks 23rd, right after the Terminator and well ahead of Dracula, Freddy Krueger and the Joker.
In yet another example of life imitating art, Mankiewicz made up Eve’s “Sarah Siddons Award” (named after a renowned 18th-century British tragic actress), but in 1952, wealthy Chicago theater lovers formed the Sarah Siddons Society and began giving awards to actresses for outstanding performances in a Chicago theater. The award looks very much like the statuette in the film. Holm won it in 1968. In 1973, the society presented the award to Davis even though she had not performed in a Chicago play that year. They thought it would be fun to have Baxter at the ceremony, too. Davis was not amused.
Note: Holm’s award went up for auction in 2021, but the minimum reserve was never reached. So you can still grab it for $10,000.