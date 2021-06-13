If you’ve ever been scratched by rose or raspberry thorns, or wound up with blisters from poison ivy or wild parsnip, you know that some plant encounters can be painful — sometimes very painful, for days.
Those are just accidental or unwary contacts, though. What if plants could actually come and get you?
Hollywood has answered that question with science fiction or horror films featuring man-eating or otherwise deadly plants that don’t just wait for people to stumble into them.
Of course, Hollywood loves to toss carnivorous plants, modeled after Venus flytraps and pitcher plants but large enough to swallow people whole, into alien or prehistoric settings as random, one-time threats.
“The Angry Red Planet” (1959), for instance, memorably threw a giant carnivorous plant, a giant bat-rat-spider and a giant amoeba at its space explorers before they leave the oh-so-angry fourth planet.
And of course there’s that field of poppies in “The Wizard of Oz” that
almost ends the movie early for Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion by rendering them comatose.
But again, those are plants that characters stumble upon (or into) and just provide one menace among many.
A very distinctive cinematic subgenre offers killer plants as the primary threats. Often, these botanical bad guys come from another world.
The 1951 “The Thing from Another World” features a plant-based alien invader (later TV western star James Arness in a vegetable suit) running rampant through an Arctic research base after its flying saucer crashes into the ice and scientists accidentally thaw it out.
Another exercise in paranoia, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956), has extraterrestrial pods replacing humans with emotionless duplicates while they sleep.
The 1978 remake keeps the deep-space origin of the title threats but makes them gelatinous creatures that first merge with Earth flowers as a platform for subsequently replacing humans.
The title nasties in England’s “The Day of the Triffids” (1962), based on John Wyndham’s 1951 novel, arrive as spores from outer space. They then grow into 6-foot-tall ambulatory stalks whose flowers shoot poison stingers.
Humanity is put at a disadvantage when radiation from a subsequent meteor shower renders most people blind.
Exhibiting some intelligence, triffids can stalk up to your front door and then, being plants, settle down to wait until you come out.
The BBC made 1981 and 2009 miniseries based on the same novel, apparently exploiting Britons’ traditional passion for gardening.
Japan has also had its plant-fear films. In “Matango” or “Attack of the Mushroom People” (1963), radioactive mushrooms turn a shipwrecked party into, well, mushroom people who swarm over anyone not already infected.
The film was almost banned in Japan because the make-up made its victims look too much like Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors.
And, of course, Godzilla had to get into the act with “Godzilla vs. Biollante” (1989), where Biollante is a kaiju (giant monster) created from genetic material harvested from Godzilla, a rose and a human.
Some killer plants even talk — and sing! Roger Corman’s “The Little Shop of Horrors” (1960) stars Audrey Jr., a plant that feeds on blood and develops the ability to talk and even hypnotize hapless floral-shop clerk Seymour, who cultivated it. Soon, Audrey Jr. is demanding more blood (and flesh!) and consuming most of the cast.
In 1982, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman turned that idea into an immensely popular Off-Broadway musical. Frank Oz directed a 1986 film adaptation.
In 1991, Fox Kids Network ran a cartoon series called “Little Shop,” which turned Seymour into a teen and Audrey Jr. into a friendly and helpful plant that only occasionally, and apparently off-screen, consumed human blood.
And then there was “Please Don’t Eat My Mother!” (1973), a soft-core porn version of Corman’s film. Though I haven’t seen it, I’m confident in labeling it porn because of its alternate title — “Sexpot Swingers.”
In “The Ruins” (2008), an ancient Mexican temple harbors killer vines that can literally get under people’s skin.
The vines have also developed the ability to mimic the sound of a cellphone ringing to lure victims farther into the temple — vine-triloquism!
Then there’s the pure silliness of two killer-tree movies. In “From Hell It Came” (1957), an assassination, radioactive dust and a native curse create a stump with a face that goes around tossing people off cliffs or into swamps or just crushing them.
And in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2008 “The Happening,” trees in the Northeast begin releasing an airborne neurotoxin that makes humans commit suicide — apparently to counter man’s abuse of nature or something like that.
His usual twist ending is, I suppose, that they suddenly stop doing that. But another twist — they start up again three months later in Paris.
The whole notion of aggressive killer plants might seem absurd, but the films mentioned include at least a couple well-regarded sci-fi classics (“The Thing from Another World” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”) and a musical (“Little Shop of Horrors”) that garnered two Oscar nominations.
And pod people and triffids have become popular-enough memes that most people immediately recognize those terms.