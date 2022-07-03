If you’re finding 2022 greatly depressing, a film made in 1935 during the Great Depression just might cheer you up — the light and frothy “Top Hat” starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.
It’s the next film in the News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre this Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m.
Arguably the best of the great black-and-white RKO musicals starring Astaire and Rogers, “Top Hat” is loaded with superb dance numbers, Irving Berlin’s music and lyrics and a strong cast of memorable supporting character actors.
Shortly after acclaimed Broadway dancer Jerry Travers (Astaire) arrives in London to star in a show produced by his friend, Horace Hardwick (Edward Everett Horton), Horace’s wife, Madge (Helen Broderick), invites them to Venice for a weekend hoping to match Jerry up with her friend, Dale Tremont (Rogers).
But Dale coincidentally happens to be in London, too, modeling the creations of Italian fashion designer Alberto Beddini (Erik Rhodes) — and trying to get to sleep in the room directly below Horace’s suite.
When Jerry bursts out into a late-night tap dance while extolling his care-free lifestyle to Horace, it wakes Dale, and she storms upstairs to complain.
Jerry immediately falls for her, and she soon falls for him. But a series of coincidences leads her to think that single Jerry is really married Horace, and that in turn leads to Dale slapping Jerry’s face a couple of times, Madge punching Horace in the eye, Beddini threatening Horace with a sword and Bates (Eric Blore), Horace’s butler, following Dale in various disguises to see if she has designs on Jerry.
The obvious moral: When you fall in love with someone, be sure to tell them your name.
Most of the action takes place in palatial white Art Deco hotel rooms and a fantasy Venice of white piazzas, canals, gondolas, bridges and balconies for Astaire and Rogers to dance over, across and through.
Art director Van Nest Polglase and his assistant, Carroll Clark, even had the canals on the set dyed black to accentuate the whiteness of the dance areas.
Director Mark Sandrich had originally planned to film some scenes in the real Venice until he realized that would just be promoting Italy’s dictator, Benito Mussolini, so he shot all the Italian scenes in the RKO studios.
The only reason he didn’t change Venice to some other romantic European city was that the set designers had already started constructing the massive set, which occupied two sound stages.
The fourth of 10 RKO Astaire and Rogers films, “Top Hat” was the first to be written expressly for the duo.
In “Flying Down to Rio” (1933), their first film together, they were supporting performers for stars Dolores del Rio and Gene Raymond.
“The Gay Divorcee” (1934) and “Roberta” (1935) were both adaptations of successful Broadway musicals.
Dwight Taylor, who wrote the screenplay here with Alan Scott, also wrote the book for the successful Broadway and West End musical comedy “Gay Divorce,” Astaire’s last Broadway show.
So there are many similarities between “Top Hat” and “The Gay Divorcee,” the film version of “Gay Divorce,” beyond the casting in both films — Astaire, Rogers, Horton, Rhodes and Blore.
Also, RKO was turning out the Astaire and Rogers films so quickly that the studio capitalized on repeating any casting and other elements which had already worked.
Rhodes’ comic Italian dress designer had originally been French in the screenplay, for example, until “The Gay Divorcee” with Rhodes as a foolish Italian gigolo became a huge hit as “Top Hat” went into production.
The plot may seem slight, but Astaire, director Sandrich and producer Pandro Berman spent considerable time constructing detailed graphs timing out the film and integrating the songs and dances into the plot.
This marked a change from previous musicals where the dances were just show numbers, not character-driven and not advancing the plot.
Astaire also insisted on the dances being filmed uncut whenever possible, with the dancers seen head to toe rather than edited to focus on details, as Busby Berkeley had made popular earlier in the 1930s.
Take Jerry and Dale’s first meeting, for example. While explaining his literally footloose character to Horace, Jerry segues into a song and tap dance which results in his meeting an irritated Dale who can’t get to sleep in the room below due to his taps.
When she flounces back to her room, he switches to a sand dance to help her get to sleep soothed by the susurrus of the sand beneath his sliding feet.
He courts her the next day in the park with song (“Isn’t This a Lovely Day?”) and dance, which turns into a competition between the two as they try to match and outdo each other with their steps.
In Venice, Jerry woos Dale again while dancing “Cheek to Cheek,” with his winning her over embodied in some truly amazing dips.
Astaire leaning Rogers that far back and that low while pirouetting that rapidly seems to defy physics but not the symbolism of romance.
While Astaire and Rogers do their courtship dances, the supporting character actors provide a plethora of wisecracks, double takes and slow burns — all comedy staples of the period.
Edward Everett Horton, Eric Blore and Helen Broderick in the familiar roles of, respectively, hero’s wealthy but dithering friend, disapproving butler and no-nonsense wife of best friend all display the deft timing and facial expressiveness that put them in the top tier of 1930s comic character actors.
Director Sandrich directed five of the 10 Astaire and Rogers films. He was especially deft at filming the dance numbers exactly as Astaire wanted, letting you see the performers full-length and with little editing so that you can appreciate all their moves on your own and be assured of the integrity of the performances.
“Top Hat” received Oscar nominations for best picture, interior design, dance direction (for Hermes Pan, Astaire’s usual choreographic collaborator, for the big production numbers, “Top Hat, White tie and Tails” and “The Piccolino”) and song (“Cheek to Cheek”).
The National Preservation Board of the Library of Congress added it to the National Film Registry for its cultural, historical or aesthetic significance in 1990.
Astaire and the films he made with Rogers continue to inspire professional dancers to this day.
This is a great opportunity to see the cinema’s greatest dance partners at the top of their form on the big screen where you can fully appreciate their artistry and be swept away by the beauty and grace of their dancing.