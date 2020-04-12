So you’re self-isolating and need to find out what films you might want to watch online or on cable and/or you could use a good laugh? I’ve made this particular recommendation before, which would answer both those needs, but it’s worth repeating in the present circumstances (and I’m guessing I’m the only one who saves my columns anyway, right?).
In any case, you can brighten your day if you check out Ryan George’s hilarious satirical "Screen Rant Pitch Meetings" channel, available on YouTube. In each pitch meeting, a writer (George) describes an idea for a movie (or rarely, something on cable or streaming) to a producer (George) who expresses doubts or objections or sometimes inappropriate approval. The more than 180 five- to seven-minute episodes deal primarily with popular (superhero, science fiction, fantasy and action genres) or would-be popular titles (“Cats”), often requested by fans of the series.
I’ve also recommended a couple of other online channels that critique/satirize the same sorts of films — “Honest Trailers” and “How It Should Have Ended” ("HISHE," for short). Both are hilarious, but both pretty much presume (1) that you’ve already seen the films they are spoofing and (2) that you are conversant with video-game, film, TV and comic-book pop-culture references. "HISHE" points out places in a film where a common-sense reaction by a character — or the simple laws of physics — would have ended the film right there (sometimes in the first 10 minutes) and concludes with an alternate ending that makes more sense than the film’s own.
But having seen the film is not a real factor for George’s "Pitch Meetings" because by the very nature of a pitch meeting (an attempt to sell a particular movie project) the writer explains the film’s whole plot and characters. Spoilers, yes, but these synopses can actually help you decide if you would like to watch the film yourself. The back-and-forth between writer and producer makes explicit all the problems with the script and characters — all the plot holes, inconsistencies, lack of motivation and things done or added to promote merchandise sales. Spoilers, again yes, but they also give you the reasons and the chance to reconsider your decision to watch the film.
Each episode ends with a shot of a real Hollywood trade paper headline showing how one or another of the assumptions of the producer and/or writer played out in real life — yet another guidepost for your viewing selection.
George’s deft editing and canny acting make his double dialogue flow like a real conversation between two distinct individuals with different personalities (albeit with the same beard and mustache). And he keeps the series up to the minute with a new episode every few days — he’s already done a "Pitch Meeting" for Netflix’s “Tiger King”!
The only problem with the series is that it can easily become addictive, and with 180 or more episodes, that means you can find your whole day gone bingeing it. But, all things considered, maybe that’s not really a problem these days.
And if you prefer some non-film-directed humor, George has a couple of other channels (shorter series) you might find amusing — “The Future Is Dumb” and “The First Guy to Ever ...”
In “The Future Is Dumb,” a 1995 talk show sends a time-traveling reporter to the future (our present) to report back about various aspects of popular culture. The reporter observes in wonder — and now, in isolation — everything from Google to Beanie Babies to the “Roseanne” television series. Not much of our present makes sense to the host (especially a presidential election with Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as the candidates), but that’s OK because, as the reporter informs him, he dies in 2004.
“The First Guy to Ever ...” series comedically — and brilliantly — deconstructs aspects of everyday life we just normally accept. It makes explicit the assumptions and facts underlying such mundane activities as opening a restaurant or wearing a costume or making a commercial.
“The First Guy to Ever Own a Cat” will particularly appeal to anyone who owns a cat — or to anyone who doesn’t ever want to own a cat.
These two shorter series also come with real commercials, and it’s to George’s comedic credit that he can make them very funny while still legitimately promoting the merchandise presented.
He appears in them as the Ad-stronaut, who floats in space hawking products that may or may not be able to reach him in orbit (his brother — George again, of course — back on Earth, who is supposed to forward the products to him, often keeps them for himself instead).
So if you want to find out what popular films to watch or not watch or just get some much-needed laughs — and without having to pay for the information and jokes — look for these series on YouTube.