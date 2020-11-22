The Ottawa International Animation Festival, North America’s largest animation celebration, like so many other film festivals this year, went online and made other changes to accommodate an audience watching from home.
Instead of the OIAF’s usual five-day run, film programs and talks with filmmakers could be seen live and on demand from Sept. 23 through Oct. 4, and the traditional core of five 75-minute programs of shorts in competition became eight 45-minute programs.
Physically going to a theater at specified times and sitting in the dark focusing your attention on a large screen, though, makes marathon viewing at a festival endurable and gives you a sense of achievement.
Watching on a computer at home, where family, pets, phone calls and all your surrounding stuff present constant instant distractions, makes it difficult to concentrate on multiple shorts that may have little or no narrative force; and appreciating technical virtuosity on a computer screen can also present a challenge.
Perhaps that’s why I can’t fathom the judges’ choice of “KKUM” (“Dream”) by Kang-min Kim (South Korea and USA) for the Nelvana Grand Prize for Independent Short; it also won the Public Prize (voted on by audiences at the official competition screenings).
This was only the third time in the festival’s 44 years that one film won both those awards.
The black-and-white “KKUM” uses largely abstract figures to illustrate the filmmaker’s mother’s dreams foretelling events in his life.
I have to admit, though, that neither reviews nor the filmmaker’s own comments made the film any less opaque for me, and its classification as “Narrative Short” challenges most definitions I know for “narrative.”
The OIAF Grand Prize qualifies “KKUM” for Oscar consideration, so there is a chance you might actually see it sometime. The Vimeo online platform offers a trailer for it.
Films from the festival you’re most likely to see on Netflix or Amazon Prime, though, come from the Feature category.
The Grand Prize for Feature Animation went to Mariusz Wilczynski's “Kill It and Leave This Town.”
Don’t let the title mislead you: The film is a meditation on Wilczynski’s early life in the 1970s in Lodz, Poland, and the loss of family members and friends.
It blends memories, dreams and imaginings, in sketch-like drawings and muted colors, accompanied by blues and jazz compositions by Wilczynski’s late friend, composer and singer Tadeusz Nalepa.
Despite the melancholy tone, both the film and its music are outstanding, and the voice cast surprisingly includes director Andrzej Wajda and other giants of the Polish cinema.
Honorable mention went to “The Nose, or the Conspiracy of Mavericks” by Andrey Khrzhanovsky (Russia).
“The Nose” was a surreal satire written in 1836 by Nikolai Gogol about a government official whose nose disappears from his face and becomes a higher ranking official.
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich based a 1930 opera on it. Khrzhanovsky uses mainly cutout animation to provide an excerpt of that opera and then segues into an examination of the effects of Stalinism on Russian art, which shares both the humor and the grotesqueries of 2017’s live-action “The Death of Stalin.”
A third fact-based feature from Eastern Europe was “My Favorite War,” Ilze Burkovska-Jacobsen’s engrossing remembrance of growing up in Latvia during the Cold War when the Communist Party exploited memories of World War II to control Latvians and shape their thinking.
Young Ilze tried to be a good communist youth group leader to help her politically suspect widowed mother, but she eventually realizes the warped nature of her society and leads a protest to get her high school to exempt girls from compulsory military training.
The remaining three features, devoid of documentary components, also proved less interesting.
“Mosley” by Kirby Atkins of New Zealand is a fantasy tale with intimations of social relevance.
On an Earth-like planet, a race of intelligent bipeds called Thoriphants once warred with humans a millennium earlier and then retreated to a hidden sanctuary. Those left behind degenerated into handless quadrupeds, and humans bought and sold them as beasts of burden.
Mosley is one of those and pulls a crude plow for a hard-scrabble farmer until the day the merchant who had originally sold him tries to buy Mosley’s young son from the farmer.
In desperation, Mosley searches for the Uprights, the thoriphants who went into hiding, hoping they can send an army to save his son.
He finds them, but their community is dying, with no children born into it for 100 years.
Mosley’s devolved situation is horrific to contemplate, and the film would seem to be an allegory about slavery, but not one that can really be taken very far. The solution to Mosley’s and the Uprights’ separate problems, you see, is magic and not even any magic that makes sense.
“Circumstantial Pleasures” by experimental filmmaker Lewis Klahr is actually six short films strung together into a feature. Using found images and objects to construct his images, Klahr conceived the largely non-narrative work as a critique of capitalism. His abstract technique places rather too heavy an onus of interpretation on the viewer, though.
Viewers are treated far worse, however, by Mike Scott’s “Bru & Boegie: The Movie,” the first South African 2-D animated feature.
When Bru finds that nobody is watching his and Boegie’s online shorts, he decides to make a movie. So he assumes the lotus position to meditate on a subject.
After sitting motionless for 90 minutes, he announces their film will be about him meditating for 90 minutes. You can find this on YouTube (but don’t).
Scott’s movie might actually get a significant number of views now, though, thanks to the recent vice-presidential debate lending it an appearance of prescience.
While Bru meditates, a fly lands on his head and stays there unacknowledged for a couple of minutes!