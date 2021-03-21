Richard J. Leskosky | Hollywood hit or miss when it comes to leprechauns
In its search for story material, Hollywood has mined themes and images from mythology, legends and folklore.
Myths and legends, though, already come with familiar stories, structures and genealogies, and going much beyond those accepted paradigms can present problems.
Folklore, though, is more fluid and variable, so Hollywood can get away with more tinkering there.
And as we can see particularly at this time of the year around St. Patrick’s Day, Irish folklore has been appropriated more than probably any other — especially leprechauns and their pots of gold.
More or less (given regional variations in the lore), leprechauns are solitary fairies prone to cobbling, hoarding gold coins and consuming whiskey, who may also grant wishes if caught by a human.
They can also be tricksters, so you have to be careful with those wishes.
Among feature films dealing with leprechauns, there are really only two worth a look, though.
The older and maybe the first with a leprechaun main character is “The Luck of the Irish” (1948), directed by Henry Koster.
American journalist Stephen Fitzgerald (Tyrone Power) accidentally meets and befriends leprechaun Horace (Cecil Kellaway) during a stay in Ireland.
When Fitzgerald returns to America to take a speech-writing job for publisher D. C. Augur (Lee J. Cobb), who wants to run for Senate, Horace shows up as his butler and gives him subtle (and not so subtle) advice that leads him to choose the right career (honest journalism) and the right woman, an Irish colleen played by Anne Baxter.
(Coincidentally, in 1950, Koster directed “Harvey,” where the title character is a pookah, an Irish trickster spirit who assumes various animal shapes — in this case, a 6-foot rabbit.)
The best-known such feature, though, is probably Disney’s 1959 “Darby O’Gill and the Little People.”
The “Little People” here are, indeed, leprechauns but smaller than most other depictions — about a foot tall — and prone to congregating in large groups except when their King Brian hangs out with Darby either as a drinking buddy or as a prisoner (until he grants Darby’s wishes).
The film also features a pookah, which appears as a horse here (its most common form) and tries to lead humans to their doom.
Darby even encounters a banshee, whose keening both signals death for whoever hears it or for someone close to that person and summons the Coiste Bodhar or Death Coach, which once it arrives on Earth cannot leave empty.
The film’s most fantastical element, though, is a singing Sean Connery. It was this role that purportedly brought Connery to the attention of Albert Broccoli, who subsequently cast him in the non-singing role of James Bond.
But if Disney made one of the best leprechaun films, it also made one of the worst — well, one of the worst that was not a horror film.
The studio’s 2001 TV movie “The Luck of the Irish” is not a remake of the 1948 Tyrone Power film, but it is a rehash of every Irish cliché and stereotype they could cram into a family film.
Middle-school basketball star Kyle Johnson discovers that his mother is actually a leprechaun and thus so is he.
His grandfather, Reilly O’Reilly (Henry Gibson), who runs the local potato-chip factory, had objected to his daughter marrying a human, and so she decided to live as a human.
When an evil leprechaun steals Kyle’s lucky coin medallion, things begin to go bad, and there’s many a potato joke before the final basketball game (!) between Kyle and the evil leprechaun to get his coin back.
Just how much you can get away with tinkering with folkloric material, though, is demonstrated by the “Leprechaun” series of horror (and somewhat comic) films with Warwick Davis in the title role in the first six.
Davis, probably more appreciated as Wicket the Ewok in various Star Wars films and as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films, needed a release from George Lucas to take this role.
The series began in 1993 with “Leprechaun,” notable mainly for giving Jennifer Aniston her first starring role.
Having followed his stolen gold to South Dakota, this leprechaun kills a few people to get it back.
Originally, one scene showed him eating Lucky Charms cereal, but when General Mills execs saw a preview, they withdrew permission to use their product.
To get back at them, the filmmakers changed the final quip an opponent hurls at the leprechaun to “you, Lucky Charms!!”
In the second film, an arguably different leprechaun, though still played by Davis, was looking for a bride.
The third was set in Las Vegas, and the fourth “in Space” (though not, presumably, in the Star Wars galaxy).
“Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (2000) pits the evil sprite against some rappers and a pimp played by Ice-T, and the title of “Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood” (2003) tells it all.
“Leprechaun: Origins” (2014) doesn’t star Davis or have anything to do with the other films apart from its title; it is set in Ireland, though.
And “Leprechaun Returns” (2018), again without Davis, actually does present itself as a direct sequel to the 1993 film — a 25-year gap which might be the only thing unusual about this film.
