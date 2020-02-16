When you swab the inside of your cheek and send the sample to a company like 23andMe to find out something about your ancestry, sometimes you get a big surprise about your family’s genetic history — such as, it includes an ethnic group you’d never heard of before from a part of the world thousands of miles from most of your ancestors.
The science of genomics has also sprung that sort of surprise on entomologists. It turns out that insects are far more closely related to crustaceans (crabs, lobsters, shrimp and less edible sea creatures) than they are to other terrestrial arthropods such as spiders. And this year’s Insect Fear Film Festival — on Saturday — acknowledges that revised ancestry with a program of what could only be called Crustacean Fear Films.
Crustaceans are more widely consumed by humans than are insects, but the festival’s films naturally flip that food chain right around, for the most part.
In a rare short film, “The Fresh Lobster,” silent film comic Billy Bevan makes the mistake of eating lobster just before going to bed and then dreams he’s being pursued through the streets by a giant lobster. Sometimes it’s a guy in a (really nice) lobster suit and sometimes it’s a sophisticated form of object animation, but it’s always hilarious.
Also hilarious, though unintentionally so, is the 1957 “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” one of Roger Corman’s most successful drive-in movie hits from the period. After one group of scientists goes missing while conducting research on an atoll that had been doused with radioactive water and ash from an atomic bomb test, a second group investigating the first’s disappearance discovers the radiation has locally caused a couple of crabs to grow to the size of Volkswagens. It’s also changed their atomic structure so that bullets can’t harm them and they can absorb the intelligence of any human they consume and also speak with their voices (which they can project into ashtrays and other metal objects).
The crabs are slowly causing the island to sink into the ocean, leaving the scientists on less and less safe ground. Fortunately, though, the scientists also have a skilled technician (Russell Johnson) with them who can repair any equipment a crab damages and come up with new weapons to battle them. Too bad for them, though, they keep getting faked out by those ventriloquist crabs! (In the 1960s, Johnson would once again find himself stranded on an island inventing things to make life easier for his fellow castaways as the Professor on “Gilligan’s Island.”)
“The Bay” (2012), directed by Barry Levinson, started out as a documentary project on the pollution of Chesapeake Bay. Levinson quickly realized that not many people would see or care about such a documentary, so he turned it into a science fiction disaster film utilizing real information about the pollutants (including run-off from large chicken farms) which have killed off much of the bay. In the film, steroids from the chicken farms have caused parasitic isopods to grow quickly, prolifically, well beyond their normal size, up to the size of a large mouse. That may not sound very dangerous, but when they’re inside you devouring your internal organs, their size doesn’t matter so much.
Levinson is a major Hollywood director/producer/writer, more serious than most, who has been nominated for six Oscars, winning best director for “Rain Man.”
“Diner,” “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Wag the Dog” figure among his best known films. In “The Bay” he tried a challenging experiment, crafting it as though it were a found-footage documentary. Every shot in the film presents itself as either a Skype interview with a surviving investigative reporter or else footage salvaged from cameras and phones actually recording the horrific disaster when the isopods attack a small shoreline community during its Fourth of July festivities.
Much of the dialogue is ad libbed by the actors, and Levinson also had them shooting some scenes themselves with cell phones. The very fact that you can’t always see all the details you might want or at least not see them clearly because of the way they were shot only adds to the realistic, unsettling feel of the film. It’s unquestionably the best of the “found footage” horror films.
A real — and really engaging — documentary (as yet unconfirmed at the time of this writing) is the 2016 short “Just Add Water: The Story of the Amazing Live Sea-Monkeys” by documentarian Penny Lane. Sea Monkeys, advertised in comic books for decades with illustrations making them look something like mermaids, are really brine shrimp which have been bred to turn them into living toys. Lane uses animation and live-action to explain their biology and their marketing and to peer into the life of the mysterious inventor/entrepreneur behind the whole Sea Monkey phenomenon.
Of course, films are not the festival’s only attraction. There will be a “petting zoo” where you can hold tarantulas, beetles, other insects and even (normal-sized) crustaceans, an information booth, and the annual K-12 student art competition gallery. T-shirts and stickers for this and past festivals will be available for purchase. For younger attendees, there will be face-painting and balloon insects as well as a special appearance by ventriloquist Hannah Leskosky (full disclosure: my daughter) with a lobster friend the children can actually converse with.
Festival founder and head of the UIUC Department of Entomology, Professor May Berenbaum (more disclosure: my wife) will be on hand to present awards to the winners of the art competition and to introduce the films, explain that crustacean/insect revised family tree, and alert the audience to where the films will get the biology wrong and sometimes right.
The 37th annual Insect Fear Film Festival, sponsored by the Entomology Graduate Students Association and the UIUC Department of Entomology, will be held in the Foellinger Auditorium at the south end of the Quad, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Awards for the Art Competition will be presented at 7 p.m., followed by introductory remarks by Prof. Berenbaum. Screening times will commence at 7:30 p.m. for the shorts, 7:45 p.m. for “Attack of the Crab Monsters” and 9 p.m. for “The Bay.” Admission is free and all are invited.