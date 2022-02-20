“Was you ever bit by a dead bee?” That’s the question Walter Brennan’s alcoholic deckhand asks Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in the 1944 Howard Hawks classic “To Have and Have Not.”
Is that even possible? Well, that’s one of the many questions that will be answered at Saturday’s 39th annual Insect Fear Film Festival. Sponsored by the Entomology Graduate Students Association and the University of Illinois Department of Entomology, this year’s festival focuses on “venom.” (Sorry, Marvel fans, not that Venom, though there will be a montage of Marvel spider bites. Also, sorry herpetologists, but no snakes, either — just arthropods.)
This year’s festival once again manifests online rather than in person, but nonetheless includes all its familiar entomological activities — films, displays, Bugscope, a (virtual) petting zoo, craft classes on making your own insect toys and the K-12 art competition and awards, which have been opened up to all students, not just those in art classes.
If you haven’t attended any past festivals, you can take advantage of this opportunity to participate comfortably from your own home without risking coming into contact with actual insects — a real benefit this year, when the theme is about stings and bites and the poisons and pain they inflict.
Admission is free and open to all, but because it is streaming on Zoom, you will need to register for it in advance. The group’s website (publish.illinois.edu/uiuc-egsa/ifff/) will be posting a Zoom link so you can register ahead of time.
The festival opens with an online chat with University of Arizona entomologist Dr. Justin Schmidt, author of “The Sting of the Wild” (2016) and creator of the Schmidt Sting Pain Index. His book describes what various arthropod stings feel like (from personal experience of over 80 stings), savoring them with enthusiasm and terms analogous to those a wine connoisseur might use to describe a wine (a painful wine). You will be able to ask him all your sting-related questions (as long as they’re not about the singer Sting).
Once again adapting to an online format, this year’s film component will consist exclusively of shorts and clips. Highlights will include classic animated cartoons, clips from features (including Walter’s zombie-bee query) and documentary shorts. The films fall into three categories: stings as plot elements, anaphylactic (allergic) reactions to stings and the benefits of venom (to science).
Specific documentary questions include: What does it feel like to be stung by a murder hornet; what are some medical uses for bee, spider and scorpion venom; do bees always die once they sting you; what should you do if you get stung; and what is the most painful place to be stung by a bee?
The last is answered in a recorded interview with Dr. Michael Smith, who won a 2015 Ig Nobel Prize in both medicine and physiology for allowing himself to be stung repeatedly by honeybees in 25 body locations to determine which were the most and least painful.
Exhibits will include entomology graduate students hosting tours of live insect zoos and demonstrating various crafts you can use to create your own sting-free insect images and toys. Dr. Tommy McElrath, curator of the Illinois Natural History Survey Insect Collection, will conduct a tour of its preserved specimens. And Cate Wallace, microscopy suite manager of the UI’s Imaging Technology Group, will use the Bugscope electron microscope to show you really, really close-up views of insects.
A special (and completely pain-free) treat for younger festival viewers will be ventriloquist Hannah Leskosky (correct, my daughter) with her talking bee pal, Buzz. Since he’s a boy bee, he doesn’t have a stinger, which is probably just as well, since he’s 2 feet tall.
And, naturally, festival founder and head of the UI Department of Entomology, Professor May Berenbaum (also my wife, I should note), will present awards to the winners of the art competition and introduce the films, discuss the biology of stinging and biting arthropods and their venoms (why and how they do it) and alert viewers to what the films get right or wrong. In other words, she will let you know what to laugh at and what you should be very worried about.
The festival schedule, as of this writing, is as follows (but do check the graduate student group’s website for possible changes — and to register):
5 to 5:30 p.m.:
- “The Sting of the Wild,” an online chat with Dr. Justin Schmidt from the University of Arizona.
5:30 to 5:50 p.m.:
- Insect Collection Tour with Dr. Tommy McElrath.
5:50 to 6:05 p.m.:
- Virtual insect petting zoo (ants, bees and wasps).
6:05 to 6:15 p.m.:
- Bee ventriloquism with Hannah Leskosky and Buzz the Bee.
6:15 to 6:20 p.m.:
- Break.
6:20 to 6:30 p.m.:
- Insect crafts.
6:30 to 6:45 p.m.:
- Virtual insect petting zoo (tarantulas).
6:45 to 7:05 p.m.:
- Bugscope with Cate Wallace.
7:05 to 7:30 p.m.:
- Art show and winner announcements with Dr. May Berenbaum.
7:30 to 7:45 p.m.:
- Introduction to the films with Berenbaum.
7:30 to 10 p.m.:
- The films — too many to list individually!
The website will also have information about buying T-shirts and other festival merchandise through an online service.
The website will also have information about buying T-shirts and other festival merchandise through an online service.