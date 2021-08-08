If television’s recent “Shark Week” onslaught of documentaries and fiction films left you hungry for more or insufficiently afraid of dipping your toes in the ocean, I can only say, “But wait! There’s more!”
Every few years, amazed (or appalled) at the vitality if not the quality of the genre, I give in and dredge up a whole netful of weird shark movies.
Sharks popping up in unexpected places or exhibiting unnatural abilities or both usually dominate the lists, but this year’s also features a strong component of the supernatural and extraterrestrial.
- In “Roboshark” (2015), for example, a great white swallows a probe dropped by a UFO and turns into a cyborg. As often happens in cases like this, it can maneuver on land as well as water and so has its showdown with the U.S. Navy at Seattle’s Space Needle.
- In “Shark Encounters of the Third Kind” (2020), aliens use mind-controlled sharks to assault a small town as part of their invasion plans. But apparently the sharks end up attacking the aliens, making this one of the few shark movies to make them good guys?
- You might think a film with a title like “Santa Jaws” (2018) would also shine a positive, albeit bizarre, light on sharks, but you’d be wrong. The title critter is the creation of a young would-be comic-book artist whose magic pen brings his drawings to life.
Unfortunately, he happens to wish to be alone for the holidays, and so the shark starts wiping out his family. It’ll be interesting — and disturbing — to see if this ever makes it into the Christmas movie lineup.
- Moving further into the supernatural, in “Ouija Shark” (2020), using a Ouija board that washes up on the beach, a group of teenage girls summon a man-and-teenage-girl-eating ghost shark, which of course can materialize anywhere on land or sea or swimming pool. This time, instead of a shark hunter, the girls call on an occult expert for help.
- And in “Shark Exorcist” (2015), a small fishing village needs a Catholic priest to perform rites of exorcism when someone summons Satan and he possesses a great white and a young woman! The film’s tag line is, “The only thing more terrifying than a shark in the sea is a shark in a she”; but what this means in practical terms is that an actress with pointy dentures probably costs less than even cheap CGI sharks and stock footage.
- Other supernatural sharks in places you would not expect turn up in “House Shark” (2017), where a real-estate agent joins the hunt, and “Sharks of the Corn” (2021). In the cornfields of Druid Hills, Ky., not only is a serial killer in a shark mask mutilating his victims with shark jaws, but actual great whites are swimming through the corn — literally stalking their victims — with gory results.
(Note: There really is a Druid Hills in Kentucky, so some of this could actually be possible — well, maybe just the cornfields.)
- Then there are the sharks from places you didn’t know existed — namely, the sort of undersea cavern habitat of prehistoric sharks given the big-budget treatment in 2018’s “The Meg” starring Jason Statham. Actually, the 2015 “Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre” got there first.
When fracking releases prehistoric amphibious sharks from an Arkansas cavern, the predatory fish infest a bayou and attack a work detail of women prisoners and their guards.
(Note: Arkansas really does have bayous; in fact, Bayou Bartholomew is the world’s longest, wandering 364 miles through Arkansas and Louisiana and containing over 100 aquatic species — though not any amphibious sharks.)
- Then there are the weaponized sharks created by the military, which somehow get loose and terrorize anyone near any body of water. In “Raiders of the Lost Shark” (2014), the shark is genetically engineered and programmed to hunt humans. The 2017 “Land Shark” features a scheme to inject sharks with human DNA.
(Note: Despite the title, it has nothing to do with the classic “Saturday Night Live” land shark skits.)
- And the sexploitation film “Shark Babes” (2015) has a group of female marine biologists exploiting their discovery that a particular shark emits some sort of erotic sound that no woman can resist.
- But for abusing science and weaponizing creepy stuff in movies, you just can’t beat the Nazis. In “Sharkenstein” (2016), the Third Reich’s attempt to combine bits and pieces of various sea predators into a single killing machine (it looks like a shark with lots of stitches) surfaces 60 years later to terrorize the usual small seaside community.
- And in 2021, how could you not have “Virus Shark”? When a shark bite causes a global virus outbreak, scientists in a lab at the bottom of the ocean struggle to find a cure and get it to the surface while dodging killer infected lab techs as well as killer sharks, both inside and outside the lab.
- Sadly (at least in terms of future weird shark columns), two of the more bizarre shark series have apparently come to an end. In 2018, the sixth Sharknado film, “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” had hero Fin (Ian Zierling) traveling through time preventing potential sharknados until he (along with all the characters in the series who died but are now alive again because ... time travel) is able to negate the sharknado of the first film and wind up back at his bar with all his friends and family and no sharks.
- The in-some-ways-even-less-plausible multi-headed shark series has also reached a conclusion; or at least, I can’t imagine where they would put another head.
“2-Headed Shark Attack” and “3-Headed Shark Attack” (both 2015) led to “5-Headed Shark Attack” (2017) and finally “6-Headed Shark Attack” (2018). If you’re scratching your own head wondering why there wasn’t a “4-Headed Shark Attack,” well, come on, get real, there’s no such thing as a four-headed shark! Just kidding: “5-Headed Shark Attack” begins with a four-headed shark, but then it grows another head!
But don’t worry. There are still more low-budget weird shark movies in various stages of pre-production and even a big-budget sequel for “The Meg.”
Note: regarding sharks in unexpected places, according to the Illinois Department of Conservation, in 1837, a bull shark (the one with the most recorded fatal human attacks) was caught in the Mississippi River near Alton — about 600 miles from the nearest saltwater and only 150 miles from Champaign-Urbana.
Champaign filmmaker Robin Christian is bringing the threat even closer with a film about a bull shark stuck in a reservoir that attacks stranded teens. Called “Below” and currently in post-production, it was shot at Kickapoo State Park.