Sometimes a low-budget, off-the-wall film, if it reaches a large enough audience, can transform how Hollywood makes movies.
A perfect example of that is “M*A*S*H,” Robert Altman’s 1970 military comedy, the latest entry in The News-Gazette Film Series showing at the Virginia Theatre set for 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Military comedies always deal to some degree with a service member trying to maintain some level of independence within the rigid military system. “M*A*S*H” — probably the most successful war comedy of all time — goes well beyond that, becoming an anti-war film and specifically an anti-Vietnam War film, despite being set during the Korean War.
“M*A*S*H” chronicles the antics of a trio of skilled young doctors drafted into the Army to operate in a mobile Army surgical hospital just 3 miles behind the front lines.
Hawkeye (Donald Sutherland), Duke (Tom Skerritt) and Trapper John (Elliott Gould) drink, golf and play crude, often cruel pranks to maintain their sanity while working 12-hour shifts saving the lives (but not always all the body parts) of badly wounded GIs and dealing with obtuse Army authority figures.
Gags and surgical gore alternate and overlap to produce a black comedy that was shocking for the time yet nonetheless struck a nerve among viewers.
After 11 years of the popular TV series spin-off, it may be difficult for some viewers to realize just how transgressive the film was for its time. Made during the Vietnam War, it invited viewers to see it as a critique of that war.
Altman deliberately stripped virtually all references to Korea from the film so viewers would be more apt to associate it with the contemporary war.
The studio, however, added some opening credits that specifically identified the setting as Korea.
Based on a comic novel by actual former Army surgeon Richard Hooker (real name H. Richard Hornberger), the chaotic, funny and grim life of the unit has the ring of truth to it. Screenwriter Ring Lardner Jr. helped add an even more acerbic ring to the dialogue.
One of the Hollywood Ten who had refused to cooperate with Senate investigations into Communist activities, Lardner won an Oscar for his script, even though some 80 percent of the dialogue turned out to be ad libbed on the set.
Altman and his cast nonetheless maintained that Lardner deserved the Oscar because of the structure and tone his script provided.
There was undoubtedly a political component to some of the vote, though, in the form of belated support for his earlier stance.
Part of the film’s success (third-highest box office of the year after “Love Story” and “Airport”) also involved politics. Implicitly anti-war and anti-military, the film appealed to young viewers who recognized the obvious allusions to the contemporary conflict and their own resistance to it.
But “M*A*S*H” also marked the advent of a new look and a new sound in film, a way of making movies that became synonymous with Altman’s work.
After years of writing stories and directing television series (including 10 episodes of the World War II drama “Combat!”) and two minor but interesting features, Altman became a recognizable name with “M*A*S*H” by piling on the complexities in his story, visuals and soundtrack.
In addition to rapid shifts in tone from straightforward surgical-suite intensity to off-the-wall humor, he included a sort of composition in depth, with gags often occurring behind the main action, and a system of overlapping dialogue that Fox executives thought audiences would not be able to follow.
He also insisted on a deliberately grungy look at a time when studio executives insisted on clean, clear images and camera work.
It was the first film from a major Hollywood studio to use the infamous four-letter word — albeit just once, in its seven-letter participial form.
And it also introduced full-frontal nudity (shot quickly and from a distance) in the famous scene where the camp embarrasses head nurse Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan (Sally Kellerman) in the shower.
“M*A*S*H” also dealt lightly with the subject of suicide and tweaked various religious sensibilities (doing both in a notable shot mimicking Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at a suicidal character’s supposed farewell party).
The somewhat-incongruous no-holds-barred football game that effectively ends the film set a standard for movies about dirty play on the playing field.
And even its end credits challenged existing Hollywood conventions; instead of printed end credits, the camp’s P.A. system announces them as an extension of a gag that recurred throughout the film.
Besides establishing Altman as a major director, “M*A*S*H” jump-started several acting careers, making a star of Sutherland and establishing early reputations for Skerritt and Kellerman.
It created a career for Gary Burghof, who played the indispensable “Radar” O’Reilley in the film and in the TV series (the only actor to repeat in the series), and it marked early milestones for Rene Auberjonois, John Schuck, Michael Murphy, Bud Cort and football star Fred Williamson.
Robert Duvall had already been doing impressive character performances for nearly a decade since debuting in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Gould was the only “star” name in the cast at that time, with a best-supporting-actor Oscar nomination for “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” the previous year.
“M*A*S*H” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or for Best Film and went on to receive Oscar nominations for best picture, director, supporting actress (Kellerman), editing and the win for adapted ccreenplay.
Ironically, Altman’s 12-year-old son, Mike, made more money from it than his dad. Robert Altman was paid a flat sum as the director, but Mike wrote the lyrics for the theme song, which also became the theme for the TV series, so he continues to make money from it every time it plays.