Just for fun, every so often, I dig into my film notes to offer readers a potpourri of amusingly bad movie dialogue I’ve collected over the decades.
Usually, those lines come from films that ask the question, “How did this ever get made?” But, ironically, the film with the most entries for me in this category is “The Big Knife,” a 1955 adaptation of a 1949 play by one of America’s foremost playwrights, Clifford Odets.
Odets made his reputation on Broadway as the first playwright to come out of the Method school of acting with socially aware plays in the 1930s such as “Waiting for Lefty,” “Awake and Sing” and “Golden Boy.” Contemporary critics thought of him as the successor to Eugene O’Neill on the stage. But he was lured to Hollywood and wrote notable screenplays there, including “The General Died at Dawn” (1936), “None but the Lonely Heart” (1944), which he also directed, and “Sweet Smell of Success” (1957).
He also became one of the first script doctors — accomplished writers who fix other people’s scripts for large studio paychecks but no screen credit.
Odets apparently considered much of his Hollywood career a sell-out, and a significant number of his works deal with artists who compromise their art. “The Big Knife” is one. The main character, Charlie Castle (played by Jack Palance, just a couple of years after establishing his villain credentials in “Shane”), is a formerly idealistic stage actor who has become a big movie star who despises the sort of shallow roles he now has to play.
Charlie does not want to sign the seven-year contract his studio head is insisting on. Unfortunately for him, the studio has a huge lever in the deal — they covered up his killing a child while driving drunk. Studio head Stanley Hoff (Rod Steiger) is modeled after Louis B. Mayer to some degree. I think we’re supposed to sympathize with Charlie, but he’s basically despicable, and we’re only told that he used to be idealistic.
The film (and play) is an indictment of Hollywood. Director Robert Aldrich had his own grievances against Hollywood, so this was a natural for him.
I’ve been scratching my head over the dialogue for years. Perhaps it played better on the stage (though the play did lose money on Broadway). Maybe I just don’t get it. And obviously, I’m taking these lines out of context here, but even in context, they stand out to a disturbing degree.
James Poe did the adaptation, but all
the dialogue here came unchanged from the Odets play.
Charlie, in one of his many arguments with his wife, Marion (Ida Lupino), asserts, “You come in here and throw this nest of naked pigeons in my face, what can I do? What can I say? There are only two ways to forget everything — you either get drunk or stick a pencil in your eye!”
And in another discussion with her, Charlie says, “You swat the fly off my nose with a hammer. ... Where’s the rich, full-hearted woman I know you to be?”
Hank (Wesley Addy), Charlie’s best friend, discussing his character with him, intones, “Half-idealism, Charlie, is the peritonitis of the soul.”
In discussing the ramifications of the cover-up, Charlie’s agent, Nat Danziger (Everett Sloane), cautions, “Pneumonia is at the door, and we’re talking about a headache.”
The cover-up begins to fall apart when bit-player Dixie Evans (Shelley Winters) keeps dropping drunken hints about what really happened. Studio “fixer” Smiley Coy (Wendell Corey) suggests permanently silencing her using Charlie to set her up, with “Sorry to throw the raw meat on the floor.” Charlie is appalled and declares, “Your words have hair on them. Your brain is full of lice!”
That whole problem almost immediately resolves itself, though, (spoiler alert) when (I’m not kidding) Dixie is run over by a bus just after Charlie and Smiley’s confrontation. There’s some further inflated irony there, but that would be an even bigger spoiler.
OK, there’s clearly a consistent use of disease and animal imagery in these lines I’ve quoted, but even in context, they stand out like naked pigeons. And then there’s Charlie’s climactic self-evaluation, completely devoid of disease and animal imagery (but also maybe logic): “All my life, I’ve yearned for people to bring out the best in me.” This, remember, from a guy who was a star on Broadway and in Hollywood with a wife who remains faithful to him despite his repeated infidelities and the hit-and-run.
However much of himself Odets put into Charlie Castle, he lived a more diverse life. Before his stage success, for instance, he was one of the first disc jockeys, playing records on radio with extemporaneous comments.
He also testified before the House Unamerican Activities Committee about Communist Party involvement in Hollywood and named names — but only those his friend director Elia Kazan had already named, and by agreement, they also named each other.
The Coen brothers modeled the title character in “Barton Fink” (1991) in part after Odets. And critic David Thomson in his “The New Biographical Dictionary of Film” discusses him in terms that I can’t quote in a family publication.
The dialogue in “The Big Knife” still leaves me wondering, though.