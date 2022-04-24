If you need something to take your mind off taxes, COVID-19 and world affairs, the News-Gazette Film Series will be screening “Duck Soup,” Marx Brothers’ 1933 comedy classic, at the Virginia Theatre on Saturday, April 30, at 1 and 7 p.m.
When wealthy widow Mrs. Teasdale (Margaret Dumont) saves the small country of Freedonia from bankruptcy, she insists Rufus T. Firefly (Groucho Marx) be made its leader. The reason for this demand remains a mystery, because Firefly is a terrible diplomat and an even worse suitor of Mrs. Teasdale. Even before he assumes office, he antagonizes Ambassador Trentino (Louis Calhern) from neighboring, more powerful Sylvania and peppers his romantic overtures to the philanthropic dowager with insults and leers (the latter not always directed at her).
With his own designs on Freedonia, Mrs. Teasdale and her money, Trentino employs the world’s worst secret agents, Chicolini (Chico Marx) and Pinky (Harpo Marx). Originally sent to steal Firefly’s battle plans, Chicolini winds up as his secretary of war, and Pinky becomes a Freedonian Paul Revere.
“Duck Soup” spoofs governments, musicals and Ruritanian romances. “Ruritanian romances” comprised a spate of 1930s romances, musicals and adventure films set in small monarchies tucked into quaint corners of Europe populated by aristocratic characters.
Named after the fictional country of Ruritania in “The Prisoner of Zenda” and two other popular 19th-century novels by Anthony Hope, these movies offered pure escapism for viewers contending with the real effects of the Great Depression.
Though not as successful at the box office as previous Marx Brothers outings, “Duck Soup” has since come to be regarded as a comic high water mark and ranks fifth on the American Film Institute’s list of America’s 100 Funniest Movies.
Running gags include Groucho alternately or simultaneously wooing and insulting Dumont and Harpo’s proclivity for snipping off anything hanging down or sticking up. Puns and insults abound, highlighted by Firefly’s courtroom cross-examination of Chicolini, based largely on a routine from the Marx Brothers’ first Broadway musical comedy success, “I’ll Say She Is,” which never made it to the movie screen.
Some classic slapstick turns up as well, such as Chico and Harpo’s extended feud with lemonade vendor Edgar Kennedy (the master of the comic “slow burn”) replete with flaming hats and Harpo splashing his feet in Kennedy’s lemonade supply. The best known, of course, is the iconic scene where Chicolini and Pinky disguise themselves as Firefly, and Pinky winds up pretending to be Firefly’s mirror image.
The Marx Brothers did not originate the memorable mirror gag; French comic Max Linder, Charlie Chaplin and others did it in silent comedies. But the Marx version became the definitive one, imitated many times in cartoons and live-action comedies. Harpo himself reprised it with Lucille Ball on the “I Love Lucy” show in 1955.
Decades of touring in Vaudeville brought the Marx Brothers to the Virginia Theatre, and Harpo would later claim it was in Champaign that he stopped speaking on stage.
Their later success on Broadway led to a contract with Paramount, beginning with adaptations of their second and third Broadway hits, “The Cocoanuts” and “Animal Crackers.”
Though the Marx Brothers never received writing credits for their movies, their on-set improvisation put their distinctive stamp on everything they did — often to the frustration of the named screenwriters. The big musical number here, “All God’s Chillun Got Guns,” for example, was reportedly worked out almost entirely on the set.
Their directors varied greatly in talent and prestige, with most just pointing the cameras at the brothers and letting them riff. But in “Duck Soup,” they were working with Leo McCarey, one of the top comedy directors of the 1930s. He originally teamed Stan Laurel with Oliver Hardy and, in the 1930s, directed Eddie Cantor, W. C. Fields, Charlie Ruggles, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Mae West, Harold Lloyd and Charles Laughton (in a rare comic turn in the 1935 Oscar-nominated “Ruggles of Red Gap”). McCarey won an Oscar for directing Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in “The Awful Truth” (1937), another classic comedy, and, in 1944, became the first director to win Oscars for best picture, direction and screenwriting for “Going My Way,” a sentimental comedy starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald.
So McCarey definitely had his own ideas about comedy, and he exercised more control over the brothers. He dropped Harpo’s harp solo, Chico’s gag piano number and a song intended for Zeppo. And he added the feud with the lemonade vendor (which looks as though it could easily have been a Laurel and Hardy bit) and the mirror gag.
“Duck Soup” was the last Marx Brothers film to include Zeppo (the youngest brother, who mostly did songs rather than jokes). It was also their last film with Paramount before moving on to MGM and bigger budgets, increasing intrusions of serious musical numbers and more significant romantic subplots not involving the brothers.
Paramount went through several equally uninformative titles: “Oo La La!” (with Ernst Lubitsch slated to direct!), “Firecrackers,” “Cracked Ice,” “Grasshoppers” and, finally, “Duck Soup” to align it with the previous Marx hits with animal-related titles — “Animal Crackers,” Monkey Business” and “Horse Feathers.”
Meanwhile, the brothers were aggressively suing Paramount for money still due them from “Monkey Business.”