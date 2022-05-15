One of the most recognizable photographs from the silent comedy era has a young man in glasses hanging off a clockface many stories above downtown Los Angeles.
Now, you can see that whole thrilling scene when The News-Gazette Film Series screens Harold Lloyd’s 1923 comedy classic, “Safety Last,” at the Virginia Theatre this Saturday, May 20, at 1 and 7 p.m.
Of the three great silent comedy geniuses — Chaplin, Keaton and Lloyd — Lloyd was the most successful at the box office.
He made more films than Chaplin and Keaton combined, and his on-screen ordinary guy character, both clever and ambitious, spoke more immediately to contemporary audiences.
But subsequently he became the least known because, unlike the other two comics, he owned all the rights to his films, and he did not want them shown in less-than-ideal conditions.
That meant, for example, with organ rather than piano accompaniment and definitely not on television.
So, for decades, almost no one saw his films after their original theatrical runs because they were just sitting in his own private film vault.
But because of that, when he was finally talked into making them generally available once again, those nearly pristine negatives and master prints provided some of the sharpest and cleanest images you could find of films from that period.
And those clear images add to the thrills of the climactic stunt in “Safety Last,” where Harold winds up having to climb up the side of a building as a publicity stunt to win the hand of his girlfriend.
You can see downtown Los Angeles stretched out behind and below Harold as he climbs, and it’s obviously the real street, not any sort of trick photography.
The simple plot has Harold, credited simply as “The Boy,” going to Los Angeles to earn money to marry “The Girl” (played by Mildred Davis, whom he married in real life shortly after this film).
He winds up as a clerk in a department store, but she thinks he is the manager.
To win a big pay-out for promoting the store, he comes up with a guaranteed crowd magnet — climbing the side of the store.
His friend, Bill (Bill Strother), is a steeple jack who actually can do that, but a run-in with a cop forces Harold to make the climb himself.
Many complications ensue, and you’d be surprised how many animals can interfere with you while you’re trying not to fall several stories.
Lloyd hated heights (so did Davis), but when he saw Strother actually climbing the side of a building in Los Angeles, he decided he had to use that in a movie.
So, basically, the idea of the stunt came first, and the rest of the film was crafted to lead up to it.
The early 1920s saw a plethora of real-life stunt entertainment — people sat atop flagpoles for days on end, participated in dance marathons, walked on the wings of airplanes in flight, went over Niagara Falls in barrels, and climbed the outside of buildings.
Strother, in fact, had earlier scaled the 56-story Woolworth Building in New York City.
Several of Lloyd’s “thrill films” feature stunts high above the street, but “Safety Last” showcases the longest and most complicated.
“Thrill films” is how Lloyd himself referred to these stunt-centered comedies, and “Safety Last” is the only comedy to appear on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 of “America’s Most Heart-Pounding Films.”
Lloyd performed this stunt without the aid of a harness attaching him to the building — and without the thumb and forefinger of his right hand.
About three years earlier, a prop bomb exploded while he was holding it and blew them off.
In subsequent films, he wore a glove on that hand with fake digits to make it look normal.
Lloyd never took directorial or writing credits on his films, but he was the guiding force in all of them.
His ideas influenced his comic peers (as they did him in turn), but he also had a significant impact on dramatic films.
The chase through Los Angeles and Culver City in his 1924 “Girl Shy,” for instance, inspired the filming of the classic chariot race in “Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ” the following year.
When sound came in, Lloyd’s career went into decline.
His voice fit his character but not the Hollywood standards for leading men’s voices.
And dialogue meant that he needed more character development from his scripts (scripts had been minimal for his silent films), and that in turn meant less flexibility to improvise on the set — and more expense.
His upbeat character also did not connect as well with Depression-era audiences.
Fortunately, though, he preserved all his films even as his contemporary box-office appeal dried up, so audiences can once again marvel and laugh — and gasp — at his timing and daring today.