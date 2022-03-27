If you find yourself trying to recall Oscar nominees and winners from last year (or any year), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy resource for you — their searchable online database at awardsdatabase.oscars.org. The database includes all nominees and winners, including special awards, as well as stray bits of Oscar history.
Not every part of the annual ceremony is documented here, of course — no hosts, presenters, necrologies or other special segments. And it doesn’t mention all the many gaffes that have provided unintended entertainment during the event itself, not even the 2017 mix-up when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced that “La La Land” had won as best picture when “Moonlight” was in fact the winner. That faux pas was corrected at the ceremony, after all, and so never made it into the official record. But one noteworthy awards presentation oversight during an actual awards presentation does appear, though without a complete explanation.
The fifth Oscar ceremony (for 1931/’32) saw a technical tie vote for best actor. As the academy’s note explains, Wallace Beery (MGM’s “The Champ”) had one vote fewer than Fredric March (Paramount’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”), and “rules at the time stated that if any achievement came within three votes of the First Award, it would be considered a tie.” What the note does not mention is that the votes were just then being tabulated as the ceremony began after a formal dinner (at that time, there were not that many categories, not that many nominees in each, not that many voting members and no accounting firm doing the counting).
When Norma Shearer presented the best-actor award, Fredric March was announced as the winner. Then, after Helen Hayes won best actress for “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” and as MGM producer Louis B. Mayer was walking up to accept the best picture award for “Grand Hotel,” a vote-checker discovered that one-vote discrepancy. Paramount producer B. P. Schulberg, who was overseeing the Voting Committee, had to scramble to find another statuette for Beery, who was called to the stage two presentations past his category.
What’s especially ironic about that situation is that that same three-vote-difference rule was invoked earlier in that year’s proceedings in the short subject (Novelty) category. Mack Sennett had found out ahead of the awards night that his “Wrestling Swordfish” had lost to Pete Smith’s “Swing High” by three votes, and he called the academy executives’ attention to their own tie rule. Dodging the issue as best they could, they turned the matter over to the whole academy membership for a vote. Sennett’s film won that and the Oscar. The database doesn’t mention any of that, however.
Shearer, by the way, was the wife of MGM producer Irving Thalberg and had won a best-actress Oscar just a couple of years earlier for MGM’s “The Divorcee.” She would be nominated again in a couple of years for MGM’s “The Barretts of Wimpole Street,” co-starring Fredric March.
The database does include two embarrassments for the academy that did occur during awards ceremonies when George C. Scott refused his Oscar for “Patton” and Marlon Brando refused his for “The Godfather” — occasions for the tersest notes in the database: “Mr. Scott refused the award,” and “Mr. Brando refused the award.” No mention is made of Shacheen Littlefeather or the statement Brando had sent her to read about the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry.
The database and its notes also give only enigmatic hints of the many changes in the nomination and voting processes, which began pretty much under the exclusive purview of the studio heads who were largely responsible for creating the academy. For the first few years, there were no official nominations (and no certificates of nomination), and what appear to be losing nominees are explained in the database as not strictly speaking nominees but rather simply other candidates who were being considered by the relevant “boards of judges.”
Then for 1932/’33 through 1935, the database lists those who came in second and third in all categories. And for a few years in those early days, a single nomination could honor a performer for work in more than one film, even though the award was nonetheless announced for only one film. The database, however, includes all the films in the nomination with an explanation that they had been dropped from the official announcement for unknown reasons. What is perhaps most surprising here, though, is that the rules allowed write-in votes back then. The most notable of those was the best-actress write-in candidacy of Bette Davis for her memorable role in “Of Human Bondage” the year Claudette Colbert won for “It Happened One Night.”
Many departures from the truth or from full disclosure did find their way into the permanent Oscar record originally, and the academy now provides notes to correct those errors, oversights and slights while preserving the historical representations, but that’s something for a future column.