With this year’s Oscar ceremony being the least-watched and lowest-rated ever, it seems as though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has gone from #OscarsSoWhite to #OscarsSoWhat.
Oscar nominations always lean to the serious and dramatic, but this year’s, when anything palliative would have been welcome, comprised arguably the Academy’s most somber slate.
What else can you say when “The Trial of the Chicago 7” might have been the lightest of the eight Best Picture nominees?
Meanwhile, intent on addressing that #OscarsSoWhite criticism, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has changed the rules governing Best Picture nominations.
Starting with the 96th Oscars (2024), in order to be eligible for Best Picture consideration, a film will need to meet certain minimum levels of representation in heretofore underrepresented groups in two out of four standards set by the Academy.
Each “standard” has its own subset of criteria as well. Here they are in slightly abbreviated form.
Standard A: On-screen Representation, Themes and Narratives
The film must meet one of the following criteria:
(1) At least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group: Asian, Hispanic/Latinx, Black/African American, Indigenous/Native American/Alaskan Native, Middle Eastern/North African, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, other underrepresented race or ethnicity.
(2) At least 30 percent of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two of the following underrepresented groups: women, racial or ethnic group (that is, those in A1), LGBTQ+, people with cognitive or physical disabilities or who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Standard B: Creative Leadership and Project Team
The film must meet one of the following criteria:
(1) At least two of the following creative leadership positions and department heads — casting director, cinematographer, composer, costume designer, director, editor, hairstylist, makeup artist, producer, production designer, set decorator, sound, VFX supervisor, writer — are from the underrepresented groups in A2.
At least one of those positions must belong to the underrepresented racial or ethnic groups listed in A1.
(2) At least six other crew/team and technical positions including but not limited to first AD, gaffer, script supervisor, etc. (but excluding production assistants) are from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
(3) At least 30 percent of the film’s crew is from the underrepresented groups in A1.
Standard C: Industry Access and Opportunities
The film must meet both the following criteria:
(1) The film’s distribution or financing company has paid apprenticeships or internships that are from the underrepresented A2 groups and satisfy the following criteria.
Major studios/distributors are required to have substantive, ongoing paid apprenticeships/internships inclusive of underrepresented groups in most of the following departments: production/development, physical production, post-production, music, VFX, acquisitions, business affairs, distribution, marketing and publicity.
(2) The film’s production, distribution and/or financing company offers training and/or work opportunities for below-the-line skill development to people from the A2 underrepresented groups.
Standard D: Representation in Marketing, Publicity and Distribution
The studio and/or film company has multiple in-house senior executives from among the A1 underrepresented groups (must include individuals from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups) on their marketing, publicity and/or distribution teams.
For Oscar categories other than Best Picture, the old standards would still apply.
But it’s hard to imagine that a picture nominated in some other category would not also be worthy of consideration for Best Picture.
So these specific standards would naturally affect all the other categories.
Now the Academy’s intentions are certainly good. Or else they’re just the latest version of Hollywood’s typical response to outside criticism: “No problem, we’ll set standards for ourselves. Just trust us to do it on our own. And then leave us alone.”
Most famously, when Hollywood was criticized in the 1930s for the moral content of its films, it created the Hays Office, later the Breen Office, and finally our current rating system for films.
For decades, the Hays and later Breen office censored scripts and films to a ridiculous degree — for instance, even married couples in films slept in twin beds, gangsters always came to bad ends, no clergy could be portrayed negatively and dialogue was pruned of such scandalous words as “hell,” “damn” and “virgin.”
Creating opportunities for underrepresented groups is unquestionably a fine idea, but the Academy does seem to be setting this up as a complex quota system, and quota systems tend to get challenged in court.
Hollywood is also full of strong guilds and unions that object to quota systems other than their very own and are very quick to react to workplace challenges.
And, if you look closely at all those standards and criteria, they do seem to favor large studios with deep pockets and large numbers of personnel, which could relatively easily add new personnel or replace old.
A small production company or a first-time filmmaker, though, might simply not have the wherewithal or flexibility to meet those standards.
So that really brilliant first and/or low-budget film will be cut out of Best Picture consideration, thereby increasing the odds for the big studio productions.
The one sort of opportunity for employment and advancement these new standards definitely guarantee, however, is for people to monitor the employment records of all the studios, production companies, distributors and marketing firms (including the racial/ethnic/sexual identities of all their employees) to see that the standards are being followed and to sort out just which criteria of which standards apply to a given film.
Maybe there could even be a special commission or office set up to handle that. After all, that worked so well with the Hays Office and the Breen Office monitoring productions.