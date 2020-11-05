Movies have long used animated skeletons for scares. But if you think about it, how you get the skeletons out of all that squishy stuff that usually surrounds them can be even more unsettling.
The natural process would take too long to depict in a film, unless, of course, like Rod Taylor’s inventor in George Pal’s 1960 “The Time Machine,” your time machine takes you forward in time while a dead Morlock decays into a skeleton on the ground next to it.
Of course, there’s always the handy vat of acid ready to reduce a body to bones in seconds. The most memorable example of that was exploitation master William Castle’s 1959 horror film “The House on Haunted Hill.”
Employing Castle’s special “Emergo” process, the film’s climax had the skeleton of a dissolute and recently dissolved character rising from an acid vat and the screen itself to float out over the audience. (Emergo was basically a fake skeleton on a wire stretched from orchestra pit to projection booth in some movie houses.)
Probably the most painful looking deboning process occurs in the opening (yes, opening!) scene of the 1997 “Wishmaster,” where an evil djinn makes a man’s flesh tear open and free his berserk skeleton to attack other victims of the djinn’s malign magic.
It’s not a good film, but probably helped by that scene’s shock value, it did spawn three similarly critically disparaged sequels in which the evil djinn continued answering wishes in the worst possible ways.
Not occult but hardly natural, separations of organs and bones occur in a few science-fiction films. Among the most memorable are “Predator” (1987) and some of its sequels when the title extraterrestrial hunter rips out someone’s spine and waves it around. But some lesser-known uncanny creatures have their own methods of appropriating and using skeletons.
You wouldn’t necessarily expect a film entitled “The Bone Snatcher” (2003) to be an insect fear film, but the title creature is actually an ant-like insect colony that consumes flesh and organs and then uses the skeleton as a framework to allow the colony to move like a large single animal to a different location in its desert environment and/or find more victims.
A completely different environment, as you might guess from the title, provides the hunting grounds for another bizarre creature in the 1966 “Island of Terror,” directed by Terence Fisher (who did most of England’s 1950s and 1960s Frankenstein and Dracula films).
Scientists on an isolated island trying to develop a cure for cancer inadvertently create a silicon-based creature that dissolves and sucks out the bones of its victims (with gross slurping noises).
The creatures, which look as though they could have slid over from a Dr. Who episode of the same vintage, succumb only when they chow down on cattle injected with strontium-90. (Real-world concerns over strontium-90 in the environment helped get a 1963 nuclear test ban treaty passed.)
But humans also do their share of forcibly removing skeletal bits in films. In “The Bone Collector,” the somewhat loose 1999 adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s first novel with paralyzed criminalist Lincoln Rhyme, a serial killer leaves victims’ bone fragments as clues to his next atrocity.
And a real bone removal practice found some currency in mid-20th-century films in more than one genre — headhunting, where a severed head is boiled, the skull removed and then the remaining skin shrunken to the size of an apple.
Most headhunting and resultant shrunken heads showed up in adventure films set in jungles in South America or Borneo.
In 1954’s “Jivaro,” for example, Fernando Lamas and Rhonda Fleming fall in love while trying to avoid becoming the victims and ornaments of the title tribe. (In real life, at least one Jivaro tribe did engage in headhunting and shrinking the take.)
That sort of cranial modification gets a more traditional horror twist in “The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake” (1959), where a witch doctor’s curse results in, among other creepy details, headless corpses in the Drake family crypt, a leathery quartet of miniaturized heads and a corresponding number of floating skulls that torment Jonathan in nightmares and hand hallucinations. The film’s master villain also provides a new meaning for the term “mixed race” — through surgery.
But sometimes, surprisingly, the deboning is voluntary — which can be even more disturbing. Consider the case of hypochondriac Bert Harris in the 1988 “Ray Bradbury Theater” episode entitled “Skeleton” (a story from Bradbury’s 1955 anthology “The October Country”).
Bert (Eugene Levy) feels mentally and physically distressed by his own bones, and his less-than-sympathetic doctor offers him no real help.
Then he finds a strange bone specialist who claims he can cure him. But some cures can be worse than the condition they treat, and dentists are not the only ones who make extractions orally — or as completely as this special specialist.
Australian animator Tatia Rosenthal’s 2008 puppet feature “$9.99” interweaves several off-beat stories but never explains exactly how one character’s skeleton is removed.
She does, however, reveal what drives him to the decision — love. When he becomes passionately involved with a supermodel with delicate skin, he removes all his body hair to keep from irritating her flesh. Then he finds a brochure on skeletal removal among her magazines, and her three large flesh-colored beanbag chairs begin encouraging him to do it to please her.
Later, we see her moving a fourth, with a familiar face, into her apartment. While no gore or pain turns up here (in this episode at least), it’s still maybe the most unsettling ostectomy of the bunch.