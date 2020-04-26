In more normal years, filmmakers and distributors would now be gearing up to sell and buy film projects at the annual American Film Market or at Cannes or other film festivals. And I would be hunting through thousands of producers’ one-or-two-line descriptions of finished films or proposed film projects looking for the most outlandish and amusing blurbs to share with readers.
This year, film markets have either been postponed or moved online. In any case, I gave up the search for absurd blurbs a few years ago when all the market rosters of films went online. It was actually much easier and faster trawling through a hundred or so pages of the show business trade paper “Variety” than opening up hundreds of production company websites and then the individual pages for each of their titles.
But then, just recently, I received an actual print copy of the Edward R. Hamilton Bookseller (ERHB) Bargain DVD & Blu-ray catalogue. ERHB is a great source for many fine discounted books, DVDs, Blu-rays and music CDs. But among the thousands of film titles, they have garnered for essentially a remainders sale, there are bound to be a few that would have you asking yourself questions like “Seriously?” or simply “Huh??”
And I should point out, too, that the blurbs I had collected from film market postings did not necessarily mean that the films were ever actually made or, if made, bought and distributed somewhere. They might simply have never been more than bad ideas hoping to find enough gullible investors to become bad movies. The ERHB summaries, however, mean that these particular bad ideas in fact went into production and turned into theatrical — or, more likely, video — releases.
In any case, here are a few of the more intriguing blurbs I dredged up — with release dates in parentheses and my comments in brackets. (I haven’t watched these myself — yet.) You’ll notice that often the awfulness comes in part from an ill-considered mash-up of genres — dinosaurs and zombies or martial arts and zombies or dinosaurs and ninjas.
The Killer Eye (1999)
In an attempt to prove his theory that the human eye is the gateway to another dimension, a brilliant ophthalmologist performs his final experiment on an unwilling homeless subject. But a new form of life begins, a seemingly invincible being of pure light energy driven by a hunger for knowledge and a taste for young women. [OK, it’s not as if we haven’t already had alien eyeball movies (most notably “The Crawling Eye” in 1958), but this blurb takes a surprise last-phrase detour into a suggestion of voyeurism — and more. Oh, and there was a sequel in 2011.]
Zombie Fight Club (2014)
Martial arts meets the walking dead! After her boyfriend falls victim to a horde of zombies, a young woman teams with a police officer to take on a vicious zombie, formerly her teacher. Ratcheting up the terror is an evil organization that pits humans against zombies in a malicious killing game. [Note: You’d think the zombified teacher would have been a martial arts instructor, but no, he was her chemistry teacher.]
Clownado (2019)
A troupe of murderous circus clowns are trapped in a tornado by a witch’s spell and travel the Midwest destroying everything and everyone in their path while seeking revenge on the woman who imprisoned them. [As if a Sharknado wasn’t bad enough! And a witch?]
The Jurassic Dead (2017)
A unit of mercenaries must team up with a group of tech-geek students after America is struck with an EMP attack. Deep in the desert, they find the source of the terror, a mad scientist who has also just created a living dead T-Rex dinosaur, one who turns everyone it attacks into a zombie. Now they must scramble to stay alive. [Recipe for a videogame: mercenaries, desert setting, mad scientist, post-apocalyptic zombies. But add a zombie dinosaur — ah, cinema magic!]
Nazis at the Center of the Earth (2012)
Researchers in Antarctica are abducted by a team of masked storm troopers. They are dragged deep underground to a hidden continent in the center of the earth. Here, Nazi survivors, their bodies a horrifying patchwork of decaying and regenerated flesh, are planning for the revival of the Third Reich. [Starring Jake Busey, this Asylum film capitalizes on the publicity for the Finnish Naziploitation film “Iron Sky” (another 2012 release, though it had been in development for six years). It also borrows the idea of an underground civilization out to conquer the surface world from “The Coming Race,” an 1871 novel by Edward Bulwer-Lytton, which inspired some post-war occultist neo-Nazi groups. The “Iron Sky” sequel from Finland, “Iron Sky: The Coming Race” (2019), exploits that idea, too, also placing the entrance to the underground world in the Antarctic but adds shape-shifting aliens — and dinosaurs.]
And finally, the most gonzo entry of all (though it apparently actually was intended as a comedy):
The Velocipastor (2019)
After losing his parents, a priest travels to China to find meaning in life but instead inherits a mysterious ability that allows him to turn into a dinosaur. At first horrified by this new power, a prostitute convinces him to use it to fight crime. And ninjas. [NOTE: Director-writer Brendan Steere shot this on real film, then baked it and dragged it along surfaces in his bathroom to give the image an aged, scratched look. For what it cost to make this film, you could maybe buy a 2020 Ford Explorer — if you had a trade-in. This may be the first film ever based on a faulty autocorrect: Steere’s phone once autocorrected “velociraptor” to “veloci pastor” — and the rest is film history!]
You can find full details on these turkeys on IMDb, watch their real trailers there, and, if you’re still curious (or masochistic) enough, buy them to watch in your own home (check online at erhbc.com).