Over the years, I’ve written many columns about the Ottawa International Animation Festival.
If any of that has ever made you wonder what it’s actually like to attend an animation festival, then, ironically, the current pandemic lockdown has provided you with just that opportunity — albeit from the safety of your couch.
The Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, founded in 1982 and now one of the top animation festivals, is going completely online this year, May 5-10.
So, very shortly, you can get the best of the festival experience without waiting in line or sitting shoulder to shoulder with other festivalgoers.
You also avoid travel expenses and costly festival passes.
Much of the online festival will be free, or you can see even more of their offerings for only 9.99 euros ($10.81), payable online by credit card or PayPal.
Stuttgart gets around 2,000 submissions each year. Many entries deal with current political situations and with topics such as women’s rights, done in a multiplicity of styles and production techniques.
The festival is also known for its emphasis on the role of animation in computer gaming.
The festival’s free section includes livestreaming of a daily mix of moderated interviews, live panels and short films, bracketed by the official festival opening Tuesday evening (May 5) and the film competition awards ceremony Sunday evening (May 10). Certain festival programs, such as Animated Music Videos, will be available on this section’s playlist.
The free GameZone presents game options and tips for children and adults and includes the nominees for the Animated Games Award Germany 2020.
Livestreaming also features gaming workshops and lectures.
OnlineFestival+ (the paid section for general audiences) offers films from current festival competitions — International Competition for short films, Young Animation (student films), Tricks for Kids (along with media-educational material for children), Trickstar Nature (a new competition category for films dealing with nature and the environment) and feature films chosen from the AniMovie competition — along with some of the best animated films from the past few festivals (for a total of more than 250 shorts and features!).
Feature films include the world premiere of “A Costume for Nicolas” by Eduardo Rivero (Mexico, 2019), about a 10-year-old boy with Down syndrome whose mother made him a birthday costume every year until she died, and “Zero Impunity” by Nicolas Blies and Stephane Hueber-Blies (France/Luxembourg, 2018), a stylized documentary about war crime victims, social workers and activists around the world.
The festival will also stream “Mary and Max” by Adam Elliot, the Grand Prize winner at Ottawa in 2009, which tells the darkly comic decadeslong story of two marginalized pen pals separated by a generation and an ocean.
Visit this festival page (itfs.de/en/programme/onlinefestival/) to select how much of it you want to attend. It’s possible you might see the text in German at first, but a pull-down menu or the small British flag in the upper right-hand corner of each page will get you to the English version.
(Note: If you are asked to give your title, the English pull-down menu allows you to select only from “Mr.” and “woman” — literal translations of German titles “Herr” and ”Frau.”)
And remember when getting ready to livestream events that Stuttgart is seven hours ahead of us, so one that begins at 7 p.m. there would start at noon here.
OnlineFestival.ITFS.de actually comprises three sections: OnlineFestival Free (no charge), OnlineFestival+ ($10.81) and OnlineFestival Pro ($21.63).
The Pro version, intended for professionals only (you must provide the name of your company or university), includes, among other benefits, OnlineFestival+ and access to the Film Market, which makes the films available for three months instead of the six days of the festival itself.
My Twitter feed (@RichardLeskosky) offers a live link to the festival site.