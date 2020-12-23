Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with rain developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain this evening. Then some breaks in the clouds overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.