For the last four months, Julianna Jung has had to hold back a secret when talking to some of the people closest to her. As they watched the Holiday Baking Championship on Food Network, the Champaign resident knew about the life-changing final result, but she could only tell her husband.
Even her sister, who she talks to every day on the phone, didn’t know.
“We were just dying inside,” she said. “We tried so so hard to keep that together.”
On Monday night, the result was revealed as Jung watched from her bedroom at home. After eight shows involving 12 contestants, the final results were broadcast to the world.
She won.
Jung says she’s still shocked at the result. She’s a home baker who was discovered by Food Network producers on Instagram early this year. Competing against professionals, at whom she marveled throughout the series, she kept herself alive week after week.
In the finale, she faced off against Miami pastry chef Lorenzo Delgado and Megan Rountree, a cake baker from Texas.
“When we got to the finale, I did not expect myself to win,” she said. “I know Lorenzo is so good at decorating, and I know Megan’s cakes are so good all the time, so coming from the challenges a few weeks back, they had been winning and had been on a streak. So I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to enjoy myself throughout this experience, just show what I can do, have fun with it.’ I mean, in my head, I knew I wasn’t going to win, so I was just trying my best to enjoy the moment.”
Despite that attitude, Jung felt plenty of stress.
After winning the “pre-heat,” or the opening round, in the finale, with an Earl Gray tea-flavored macaron, she was able to pick her ingredient and “era” for the final round, which covered Christmas past, present and future. She chose “Christmas present,” with buttercream as her ingredient, and she made a three-layered, coffee and s’more flavored cake with a layer decorated with snow flakes on the bottom, bells in the middle and a tree on top.
The last time she made a three-layered cake, she said, it took her three days. In the finale, contestants were given five hours. She said there was plenty she would’ve changed about the final cake if she was given another 30 minutes, but the judges said her buttercream decorations were the most beautiful of the three.
In the end, host Jesse Palmer announced her name as the winner of the $25,000 prize. As the winner, she’ll also be featured in a Food Network app.
“I can’t even contain myself right now,” she told the camera. “I didn’t think it was going to be me at all. I wanted to prove myself that home bakers could really make it, and I did. I was just ‘Average Julie’ from the beginning, but I’m not so average anymore.”
Jung took up baking several years ago when she lived in Seattle. She followed that interest around the world, attending master classes from well-known chefs across the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Despite the win, she doesn’t plan on quitting her job at Health Alliance to pursue a baking career any time soon, and she’ll continue to pursue her master’s degree in Health Care Administration online from George Washington University. She’ll keep her options open, but she doesn’t have plans to take baking beyond a hobby.
“Currently, I’m not planning on anything big,” she said. “I’m just going with the flow at this moment. I just want to soak everything in to see what kind of opportunities this opens up for me. I actually enjoy my current career that I have in healthcare.”
“I’m very open to seeing what kind of opportunities come across,” she added. “I wish I could do some sort of project locally and then if something comes up nationally, of course I would love to do that. I’m not looking to change my career into culinary or baking or little things like that. I want to keep it a hobby. I don’t want to make it a job at this point.’”
While she doesn’t know where this experience will take her, Jung is simply happy the ride happened. And the outpouring of support over the show’s eight-episode run was like a second wave of joy.
“I’m just glad that we have this on record,” Jung said. “You know how your memory kind of goes fuzzy and you forget about little things here and there, and I’m just glad we have this recorded on TV, so whenever I want to relive it, I can go back and watch it again.”