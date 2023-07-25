DANVILLE — While theaters nationwide welcomed record crowds over the weekend, Danville’s once-bustling multiplex sat empty.
Danville and area officials still don’t know for sure why AMC Classic Village Mall 6 closed up shop late last year.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley say attempts are being made to find another theater company to come to town, but so far they have not been successful.
“We continue to work to bring a theater back to Danville, but there aren’t any updates at this time,” Williams said.
Dudley said Vermilion Advantage, a chamber of commerce/economic development organization, said it is also working to bring in a theater.
“We never did really figure it out,” Dudley said of why AMC Classic Village Mall 6 was closed.
Cinnamyn Keith, property manager at Village Mall, Danville, said she can’t comment without the OK from corporate officials that own the mall, and they aren’t talking.
Dudley, however, said he understands the mall ownership “tried to work with” the theater owners, and nothing could be worked out.
The theater operation closed in December without warning, only leaving a note on its front door indicating such.
It took Williams to notify the public of the closure with a post on his Facebook page.
AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan said only that the theater chain routinely evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit “and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theater-by-theater basis based on what will best strengthen the company moving forward.”
Williams said he never received a call-back from mall or theater officials but said he learned elsewhere, “It was just nationally they were closing a number of their smaller theaters to consolidate around some of the larger ones.”
Williams added: “One of the big issues is everyone continues to have severe challenges getting employees.”
A movie buff, Williams said he would go to the movies about once a week when the Danville theater was open. He doesn’t go as often now but has noticed the lack of labor help.
“Even going to Champaign ... you go in, they’re short-staffed. The theaters aren’t clean. They try to be but can’t because they’re short-staffed. Plenty of people are going,” Williams said.
The Danville theater reportedly had been profitable but evidently not profitable enough to keep it open.
Williams hopes things can change.