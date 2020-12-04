SAVOY — The Savoy 16, which was a Goodrich theater until it closed this summer, now appears to be part of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment LLC.
The Knoxville, Tenn.-based company lists the theater at 232 W. Burwash Ave. on its website as “Coming soon!”
According to its website, Phoenix operates 13 other theaters in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Savoy 16 was a leased theater location and was not acquired when GQT Movies purchased Goodrich Quality Theaters out of bankruptcy in July, said Jake McSparin, vice president of operations for GQT Movies. He said the theater building is owned by EPR Properties of Kansas City, Mo.