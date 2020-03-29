DVR running on empty yet? Picking up where we left off last week, we asked award-winning directors, actors and others in show biz for their stuck-at-home-with-nothing-to-do binge-watching recommendations.
For those wondering what iconic TV characters from yesteryear are watching while hunkered down
— CANDICE BERGEN — who won five Emmys for playing the title character on ‘Murphy Brown’ — says: “I always go back to ‘Longmire,’ a contemporary Western about a sheriff whose territory overlaps a Cheyenne reservation. It is set in a dinky but authentic tiny town off the map in Wyoming and the sheriff is played by a wonderful actor named Robert Taylor.
“I was so impressed by him, I looked him up and, in fact, he’s Australian and used to work on an oil rig there till the rig exploded and he landed in the water with all his bones broken. He was in the hospital recovering for months and saw an ad in a magazine about acting school and became one of the country’s best actors.
“I tried to tell my daughter this story and she said she zoned out after ‘oil rig.’ I still think it’s a great story.
“He’s a Gary Cooper type but more broody and his deputy is a young woman with sass named Katee Sackoff. She also terrific in it. As is Lou Diamond Phillips. It’s a sleepy Western in a sleepy town with just enough murders to keep you interested. Unlike my daughter.”
— HENRY WINKLER — aka Arthur Herbert Fonzarelli on ‘Happy Days’ — says: “I am obsessed with Amazon’s ‘The Line of Duty.’ I like to keep up with what’s on television these days — on broadcast, cable and streaming — and I have to say this is my current favorite.”
— MIKE FARRELL — who isn’t a doctor but played one, as B.J. Hunnicutt on ‘M*A*S*H’ — says: “While (wife) Shelley and I relish the opportunity to soak up the genius demonstrated in shows like ‘Ray Donovan’ and ‘Homeland,’ we’ve been knocked out lately by having discovered an older show we had not known anything about.
“We’ve been completely sucked in by a series we’ve been streaming called ‘Intelligence.’ It’s a Canadian show, evidently from the early 2000s. It’s gorgeously done, wonderfully acted, beautifully shot, full of exciting twists and turns and teeming with great work by a group of wonderfully cast actors we’ve never seen before or since.
“It is a real treat and we highly recommend it.”
— GEORGE WENDT — whose name everyone knows from ‘Cheers’ — says: “I recommend ‘Slings & Arrows.’ This is a Canadian series — 18 episodes total — about a fictional theater festival much like Stratford. Funny, touching and universal in tone and substance.”
— DAVID SOUL — best known for playing Detective Hutch, sidekick to Starsky, in the ’70s TV series — says: “Living in London for the past 25 years means that I like other-than-U.S.-made series or films. Three I like very much:
“Film: ‘Capernaum,’ a heart-wrenching story of love and survival involving two dispossessed street urchins.
“TV documentary: Anything by David Attenborough — ‘Blue Planet’ or Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’ or ‘Planet Earth’ — reminding us of the wonders and fragility of our planet without the didactics.
“TV series: ‘Ozark,’ a family story of survival at any cost and a fabulous noir tale with city slickers, the Mexican mob and country rednecks — brilliantly written and acted.”
For those who haven’t left the house in awhile
— Says ANTOINE FUQUA, who directed Denzel Washington in ‘Training Day’ and two ‘Equalizer’ films: “I’d say ‘The Martian,’ directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon. It helps with the feeling of being trapped.”
For inspiration
— Says Oscar-winning director DAVID FRANKEL, of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ fame: “In times of stress, I’m drawn to documentaries, which so often are movies about people overcoming huge challenges.
“Among my favorites are some of the classics: ‘Hoop Dreams,’ in particular; ‘The Thin Blue Line’; ‘OJ, Made in America’; ‘Searching for Sugar Man’; ‘When We Were Kings’ and ‘March of the Penguins.’ More recently, I loved ‘Knock Down the House.’
“A list of favorite feature films would be longer but — focusing on movies I always find compelling and moving, even after multiple viewings — includes: ‘City of God’; ‘Casablanca’; the ‘Before Sunrise’ trilogy; ‘Groundhog Day’; ‘Schindler’s List’; ‘Sunset Boulevard’; ‘Dirty Dancing’; ‘Rocky’; ‘Jerry Maguire’; ‘Terms of Endearment’; ‘Tootsie’; ‘Chinatown’; ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’; ‘All About Eve’; ‘The Sting’; ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘The Graduate.’”
For something British
— Golden Globe-winning actress KATHLEEN TURNER says: “I binge on Britbox — all the old Agatha Christie shows.”
For Netflix subscribers
— Says AARON SORKIN, (‘The West Wing,’ ‘A Few Good Men,’ ‘Moneyball’): “What the ’60s were to music, this decade has been to television, and so it’s hard to choose just one TV series to binge watch right now.
“‘Succession’ is a masterpiece and so is ‘Barry.’ ‘Fleabag’ shouldn’t be missed and neither should documentary series like ‘When They See Us’ or ‘Hillary.’
“But maybe there’s something from a few years back that got by you. You heard that it was good but you missed the first season and you didn’t think you’d be able to get into it. From that group, I strongly recommend ‘Episodes,’ which was originally on Showtime but which you can now stream on Netflix.
“‘Episodes is a perfect half-hour starring Matt LeBlanc as Matt LeBlanc — it’s not nearly as easy as it sounds — who gets miscast in a new sitcom written by a young married writing team whose lives become the china shop LeBlanc ambles into.
“You’ll be hooked after two episodes. You’ll discover a sensational actress named Kathleen Rose Perkins, who should be starring in everything, you’re going to laugh all the time and you’ll watch LeBlanc give a dazzling performance.”
For Showtime subscribers
— Says JIM NANTZ, CBS’ lead play-by-play voice for the NFL, March Madness and The Masters: “For me, it’s ‘Homeland.’ I hate to see its glorious eight-year run come to a close.
“Just two episodes to go. Total genius by that entire production team.”
For HBO subscribers
— Says Oscar-nominated director MICHAEL MANN, of ‘Heat’ and ‘The Insider’ fame: “I’d probably pick ‘The Outsider’ because Jason Bateman has emerged as a real auteur.
“The storytelling accomplished in shooting style and writing, performance and editing and music is so organically and harmonically integrated into a singular expressive narrative. Truly great work and so engaging as a result.”For those into the classics
— Oscar-nominated actress and Chicago native VIRGINIA MADSEN says: “My top three choices in the quarantine time:
“Kirk Douglas in ‘Lonely are the Brave.’ This is the story, based on the book ‘The Last Cowboy.’ No matter what your age, you will be drawn in and wonder why no one ever told you to watch this truly classic masterpiece. Beautifully shot in black and white, it reminds us how cinema could always rise above.
“‘Sing Street.’ If you liked ‘Once’ or ‘The Commitments,’ this one will capture your heart and you’ll get the soundtrack on Spotify and be a snob about how cool you are.
“‘Network.’ Sidney Lumet! If you’ve never seen this master work, then you don’t know film. It’s so current and relevant that it’s going to blow your mind. And Faye Dunaway. .. need I say more?
“All are available on all platforms, so do it.
“PS: Also watch my most favorite film, ‘Sunset Boulevard.’”
— ‘Taxi’ and ‘Who’s The Boss?’ star TONY DANZA says: “I have an overwhelming need to keep up with the news cycle but my go-to escape is Turner Classic Movies.
“Hopefully a Bette Davis movie but it’s the place to see the best of American and international movie making from the beginning.”
— Says ROMA ROTHA, executive producer of ‘Virgin River’ on Netflix: “I am watching a number of films starring some of today’s most talented actresses:
“The feature film ‘The Impossible,’ an incredible true story of a family caught up in the deadly 2004 tsunami that delivers a memorable and emotional performance by Naomi Watts, which also earned her an Oscar nomination in 2013.
“‘Sharp Objects,’ the six-part miniseries based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling novel, showcases intense performances by Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson that will appeal to anyone who liked the twists and turns of Flynn’s ‘Gone Girl.’
“And last but certainly not least, for those of you with an appetite for something a little more edgy and twisted, I recommend Season 2 of ‘American Horror Story,’ which offers breathtaking performances by both Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange. Even though ‘American Horror Story, Asylum’ is actually the second season of the series, it can be watched as a standalone as each season has a completely different storyline.
“One thing is for sure: Any of these suggestions will captivate you and allow you to at least temporarily forget about the coronavirus.”
— Says actor KRISTOFFER POLAHA, whose filmography includes roles on ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ due out later this year: “My family and I have been doing movie night every evening after the remote learning is completed and we have decided to binge an individual’s entire body of work.
“We watched all of Brad Pitt’s films and now we are moving through Terrence Malick’s canon.”
For those who’ve seen just about everything there is
— ‘Chicago Med’ star MARLYNE BARRETT says: “To all Americans who are currently at home, here are my some of my recommendations. Please know that I am a binger.
“Netflix TV shows: ‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Elite’ (Spanish), ‘Mindhunter,’ ‘The Break’ (Belgian), ‘Dark’ (German), ‘Dr. Foster’ (BBC), ‘Messiah,’ ‘The Kalief Browder Story,’ ‘The Trial of Gabriel Fernandez,’ ‘Call My Agent,’ ‘Bodyguard,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Lamante’ (French), ‘Unbelievable,’ ‘The Great Train Robbery,’ ‘Narcos,’ ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ ‘Kingdom’ (Korean), ‘The Bonfire of Destiny’ (French), ‘Dirty Money,’ ‘College Behind Bars,’ ‘The Rain’ (Danish), ‘Top Boy’ (British), ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Money Heist’ (Spanish).
“Netflix movies: ‘The Bird Box,’ ‘Laundromat,’ ‘Roxanne,’ ‘The King,’ ‘Uppity’ and ‘Freaks’ (Canadian).
“Amazon TV shows: ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Jesus of Nazareth,’ ‘Into the Storm,’ ‘The Darkest Hour,’ ‘London Hospital,’ ‘Wolf Hall,’ ‘Elizabeth I: The Virgin Queen’ and ‘Happy Valley.’
“Amazon movies: ‘Mother’ (Korean), ‘The Flu’ (Korean), ‘The Raid: Redemption,’ ‘The Raid 2, The Divine Fury’ (Korean), ‘The Founder,’ ‘Man of Tai Chi,’ ‘The Boxer’ (1997), ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘For the Love of the Game,’ ‘Secretariat,’ ‘The Fighter,’ ‘Coco Before Chanel,’ ‘Gifted,’ ‘Man on the Moon,’ ‘Night Watch’ (Russian), ‘Day Watch’ (Russian), ‘Goal: The Dream Begins,’ ‘Goal 2: Living the Dream,’ ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy, ‘I am Not your Negro,’ ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ ‘American Experience: The Presidents,’ ‘The Express,’ ‘Crimson Tide,’ ‘The Villainess’ (Korean), ‘Elite Squad 1 & 2’ (Brazilian), ‘13 Hours’ and ‘Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius.’”
For those craving well-written dramas
— Says DEBBIE MATENOPOULOS, formerly of ‘The View’ and now of ‘Home & Family’ on Hallmark Channel: “I became obsessed with Apple TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ and HBO’s ‘Succession.’ I binged both of them within a two-week span. Seriously, some of the greatest writing ever.”
— ‘Home & Family’ co-host CAMERON MATHISON says: “My wife and I are finally binge-watching ‘The Crown’ and ‘Succession.’
“As a family, with daughter and son, we are also doing all ‘Star Wars’ movies in proper order every night.
“So far: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, ‘Solo,’ ‘Rogue One’ and Episode 4. Tonight: Episode 5 — and then onward.”For anime fans
— Rotten Tomatoes co-founder PATRICK LEE says: “I’m a huge anime nerd so I’d recommend checking out ‘My Hero Academia’ on Crunchyroll. It’s an anime series about a boy without superpowers in a world where everybody has them.
“It’s one of the most popular anime series out there and great for binge watching.”
News-Gazette