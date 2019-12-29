A word to the wise, from Bay Area-based Fortune magazine Executive Editor ADAM LASHINSKY (UI Class of ’89) to any of you headed west to watch Illinois in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl: Santa Clara, the host city, is a haul from San Francisco — and ‘really, really far away if the traffic is bad,’ he warns. For more trip tips on the next stop for Lovie Smith & Co., we reached out to some of the thousands of former Illini now living in and around Tech City USA.