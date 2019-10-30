CHAMPAIGN — You can “come on down” for “The Price Is Right Live” on March 12 at State Farm Center.
And if you enter a promo code, you get a first chance to buy tickets.
Brad Swanson, assistant director of marketing and sales for State Farm Center, told WDWS’ Brian Barnhart during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Penny for Your Thoughts” that tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but anyone who enters the pre-sale code “WDWS” at statefarmcenter.com/events/detail/plinko before 10 p.m. Thursday gets first crack.
In the interactive stage show, contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations or a new car by playing favorite "Price Is Right" games such as "Plinko" or "Cliffhangers" and spinning the Big Wheel for a chance to go to the Showcase Showdown.
The traveling show has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to audience members all across North America. “The Price is Right” is the longest-running game show in television history.
“It’s the same show that’s put on TV, but it will not be broadcast,” Swanson said.
And TV host Drew Carey isn’t on the tour.
“Everything else about it is the same. The games are all the same; there’s still the big wheel,” Swanson said. “There’s still a chance to win a car.”
Tickets start at $29.