The Screening Room | 'A New Legacy'? For 'Space Jam,' it's commercialism
When AT&T took over Warner Bros. in 2018, the bean counters made it immediately clear that the only thing they were concerned with was the bottom line. A massive number of jobs were eliminated, television projects were canceled and divisions were consolidated to cut costs.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was greenlit during this time, a seemingly obvious move to capitalize on the cult reputation of the 1996 Michael Jordan feature. However, now that “Legacy” has arrived, it’s obvious that the powers that be had something far more mercenary in mind, as the film’s sole purpose is to remind viewers of Warner Bros.’ vast catalogue.
In case you forgot, the studio is the home to Batman, Superman and the worlds of Harry Potter, Mad Max and “The Matrix,” and has acquired “King Kong,” “The Wizard of Oz” and numerous other high-profile properties. All of these, their characters and many more are on full and obscured display here, many of them spectators at a basketball game played in a computer. Bear with me ...
Here’s the setup: An algorithm has been created to catalogue, store and use all the characters and films in the Warner Bros. archive. It has achieved consciousness and goes by the name Al G. Rhythm (yes, such subtlety is used throughout).
Don Cheadle is the program come to life, the esteemed actor’s presence only explained by what I can imagine was a check with many zeroes. Seems Al suffers from self-esteem issues, a problem I would think could be erased with a good debugging program from Norton Securities, but I digress.
When LeBron James rejects Warners Bros.’ offer to star in a series of projects with characters from the studio’s catalogue, uttering the film’s most honest line of dialogue in the process (“This is the worst idea I’ve ever heard!”), Al gets miffed and kidnaps and pixelizes James’ son Dom (Cedric Joe) in order to hold him hostage in the mainframe. To save him, the all-star must undergo the same process and win a basketball game within the computer.
Though I can’t think of one off-hand, I know there have been worse ideas for successful movies. Unfortunately, there’s a lack of passion here that dooms “Legacy” from the start. LeBron’s team consists of Bugs Bunny and his Looney Tunes’ cohorts, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was pleasant to see them again. Their gags are still funny, while the visual jokes prove knowing and effective.
However, the film never finds its footing and slogs its way to the climactic game. There’s no urgency, as this is a product of commerce, not art. Not helping matters is the obvious theme that’s hammered home. Yes, I know this is pitched to the younger set and the notion that they should have the fortitude to be who they want is an important, but when it’s delivered in a manner that talks down to them, it becomes muted.
For film buffs, some enjoyment will be found in identifying the various characters from film history who populating the stands. Various incarnations of the Warners Bros.’ superheroes abound, Jim Carrey’s “The Mask” is present, and why the Droogs from “A Clockwork Orange” are here is anyone’s guess. Their inappropriate presence speaks to the random nature that went into the making of “Legacy,” as well as how woefully misguided it is.
