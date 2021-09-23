There’s no getting around the fact that “Cry Macho” is a slight work, a film that would be discarded out of hand if it weren’t from Clint Eastwood.
This is the 40th film the now-91-year-old has directed. Many his age have a hard time getting out of bed each morning, yet here Eastwood is, making a film during the pandemic! With that in mind, perhaps we should grade this effort on a curve.
Over the past three decades, he’s gotten a great deal of mileage out of putting his screen persona under the microscope, slowly chipping away at the tough-guy image that was his bread and butter, at times apologetic for it (“Unforgiven”), at others providing a humorous or perverse bent to it (“Every Which Way but Loose,” “Tightrope”) or stripping away the veneer to reveal a deeper layer (“Gran Torino”).
“Macho” belongs in the latter category as his character, Mike Milo, excelled in an arena defined by machismo only to realize that so much of his outsized posturing was for naught and a more gentle, caring approach to life paves the way to contentment. To be sure, this is a simple sentiment, but the unaffected manner in which the story is told and the sincerity at its foundation are to be commended.
Once a championship rodeo rider, Milo was forced to hang up his spurs after a severe injury. Taking sympathy on him, rancher Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam) has kept him on his payroll, even though they both know the old man isn’t pulling his weight. However, Milo’s employer calls in a favor by asking him to go to Mexico to retrieve his teenage son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), who’s supposedly being abused by his mother.
When John Wayne asked “El Dorado” director Howard Hawks about the plot during his pitch, Hawks replied, “Oh, we won’t worry about the plot; we’ll just concentrate on the characters.” That’s what’s at play here.
The reason for Polk’s desire to get his son back is vague, the trip Milo embarks on meanders, and the film’s ending is truncated. The story is inconsequential — it’s nothing but a thin clothesline upon which Eastwood can hang a few meaningful scenes that speak to the overall theme.
The movie’s second act involves Milo and Rafo taking a prolonged siesta in a tiny Mexican village. They’re befriended by a kindly woman raising her four grandchildren; warm family meals between them and the two travelers become routine.
Meanwhile, a neighbor is having trouble breaking some wild horses. Milo comes to his aid, in the process teaching Rafo how to tame these animals. Lessons are learned, bonds are formed.
Again, this is a slight affair, but there are moments that transcend the film, as Eastwood’s presence speaks volumes and elevates the material.
When Milo says to Rafo, “This macho thing is overrated. It’s like anything else in life: You think you have all the answers. Then you realize, as you get old, that you don’t have any of them. By the time you figure it out, it’s too late,” you can’t help but feel the actor is engaged in more than a little self-reflection.
This certainly isn’t the first time Eastwood’s taken a whack at deconstructing his on-screen image, though it’s likely his last. “Cry Macho” is not a high-water mark for the legend, but it’s still worth a look, not so much for the story, but the subtext it contains.