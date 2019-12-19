Rey (Daisy Ridley), center, leads a group of Rebels including, from left, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), the droids BB-8 and D-O, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega), against Emperor Palpatine in 'Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker' (2019).