When creating his superheroes, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee would rely on simple, outrageous adjectives to grab young readers’ attention. The Hulk was “incredible,” Iron Man was “invincible,” the X-Men were “uncanny” and Reed Richards’ quartet was “fantastic.” All of these words, as well as “amazing,” “astounding,” “spectacular” and so many more, could be used to describe “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a truly incredible film-going experience that renders its animated world(s) in the kind of minute detail and vibrant manner that you’re forced to redefine your expectations of the medium and genre.
Visually striking from beginning to end, the narrative proves just as engaging, what with numerous existential crises (it is a “Spider-Man” movie, after all) cropping up, each putting the various web-slinging characters through an emotional wringer.
For those of you out of the loop, the Spider-Verse is a multiverse in which an infinite number of realities exist, each of them containing their own version of a spider-based hero. It could be a Spider-Man ... or Spider-Woman ... or Spider-Pig. Think of it less as a desperate attempt to overcome writer’s block and more as numerous variations on a theme. Long a staple in comic books, this concept was introduced on the big screen with 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the first adventure of Earth 1610’s webhead, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). Much like Peter Parker, he is also struggling with the eternal juggling act of being a superhero as well as a good student and dutiful son.
As if this isn’t enough, Miles’ world is turned upside down (literally, in one of the film’s most innovative moments) with the reappearance of Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld), the spider-hero of Earth-65. Over the course of the first entry, they became mutually smitten with one another, and separation has made that spark burn brighter. Upon reentry to the Spider-Verse, Miles is told there is an elite strike force of spider-heroes overseen by Miguel (Oscar Isaac), a fellow arachnoid-powered fellow who happens to be from the future. Their purpose is to prevent the Spider-Verse from being torn apart. Miles longs to be in the group, but it turns out that’s not to be, as a secret involving his origin makes him unique among his peers, his very existence an anomaly that threatens everything.
The script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham is quite dense, chock full of trippy pseudo-science and inventive narrative switchbacks. My summation is purposely vague so that you, too, might experience the slack-jawed response I had to its many twists and turns. None of these surprises come off as cheap or manipulative, but developments that would occur logically from the premise. Usually, multiple writers is a tell-tale sign of trouble, but here, it’s obvious a great deal of collaboration was done between the trio, the result being an uncommonly smart and emotionally sound story.
I was dubious upon seeing three directors listed as well. However, upon seeing the finished product, one would think triple that amount was needed to pull off this production in a timely manner. Every different world within the movie is rendered in a different artistic style and as the locations switch, the viewer is plunged into one dazzling aesthetic after another. Some use traditional animated stylings, others are based on those of “Spider-Man” artists of the past (could have used more of the Steve Ditko world) and yet others use a more three-dimensional approach. There’s even a Lego world at play. Hopefully, when the film is released on a home video format, it will come with a list of annotations, as the allusions and Easter eggs are so numerous and pop up so quickly that it’s impossible to keep track of them all.
And while the technical aspects of the film are impressive, it would all be for naught if there was no emotional connection to the characters. More than any other superhero, Spider-Man has been the Everyman, the one whose flaws and troubles were the most relatable. Lord, Miller and Callaham drive this home from the start, as Gwen points out that Miles is not the only one dealing with seemingly unbearable responsibilities as well as the sense that whatever he does is futile. His problems are our problems, and no amount of superpowers will make him a better son, help him succeed professionally or ensure personal happiness. This is the key to the film, as we can’t help but see ourselves in Miles, Gwen and so many of the others who are weighed down with good intentions that result in further complications.
The highest praise I can give is that at two hours and twenty minutes, “Spider-Verse” did not wear out its welcome. For me, the concluding chapter of this trilogy can’t get here soon enough.