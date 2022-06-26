Sometimes when you’re an outlier, you can’t help but question whether your thoughts regarding a specific issue are correct.
Case in point — Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” is currently listed at 87 percent fresh on the Rotten Tomatoes website.
Having seen the film, I can’t help but wonder if those who reviewed the film favorably — some, colleagues I hold in high esteem — saw a different movie than I did or if perhaps there was something in the water at the various locales where it was screened.
And while Apple TV, having acquired “Cha Cha” at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, is hoping to duplicate the success they had with their best picture Oscar winner “CODA,” I’m here to tell you, this film is akin to the emperor with no clothes.
On the surface, the movie has all the features you would associate with a feel-good crowd-pleaser.
There is an offbeat romance, a charming lead character, a sympathetic teen and fan favorite Dakota Johnson.
What could possibly go wrong with all these surefire elements in play?
Turns out, plenty.
Raiff, who pulls an Orson Welles here, directing, writing, producing and starring in this feature, has made a self-serving film that resembles an adolescent boy’s fantasy.
Trite and simplistic, this is the work of a well-meaning immature filmmaker who thinks he is making a mature, insightful dramedy but fails to see how obvious and unsophisticated his work is.
Much like Benjamin Braddock, Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is a college graduate with little direction.
Working in fast food and missing his girlfriend who is vacationing in Europe, he’s just killing time.
His worried mother (a delightful Leslie Mann) suggests he start a business as a Mitzvah party host, hired to make sure everyone gets on the dance floor and has a good time.
At one such gathering, he meets single mom Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), who our hero rescues from some teen bullies, earning her mother’s undying respect and admiration.
Note that the single mom is not a haggard, barely-keeping-it-together frump named Mary, June or Allison, but rather a glamorous woman with a sexy spy name who turns heads every time she walks in a room.
And not only does Andrew/Cooper rescue Lola, but Domino as well, who has an “accident” that puts her in a compromising position.
My membership cards from the various film critics groups I belong to prohibit my revealing key plot points, however, the nature of the “accident” that befalls Domino is one that would cause significant emotional trauma.
However, it’s brushed aside without a second thought, its ramifications ignored.
The reason for this is two-fold — Raiff doesn’t have the emotional maturity to deal with this properly, and it doesn’t impact Andrew directly, so why would he bother to waste any screen time on it?
That Domino would be attracted to Andrew in any way is improbable and yet another example of Raiff’s wish fulfillment at play.
And what are we to make of Domino’s absent fiancé, who pops up a time or two to glower at this gawky interloper?
In the end, he inexplicably comes to respect the kid and thank him for looking out for his family.
Obviously, Raiff has gotten through life utilizing his not-insignificant charm and has gotten used to doing whatever he wants with no interference.
“Cha Cha” is a film that desperately needs a set of objective eyes to rein the filmmaker in, someone to point out that his work would be better served if he concentrated on someone other than himself.