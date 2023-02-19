“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is two films in one; that the first is regrettably worse than the second gets things off to a tepid start.
Director Peyton Reed seemingly tempts viewer disinterest with the first half, a limp, world-building enterprise whose details could have been dispensed within 30 minutes that refuses to share key narrative details while bombarding us with one silly CGI creation after another. However, the second half is a somber, rip-roaring adventure, far different in tone than the previous two entries in this franchise, that successfully raises the stakes for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with the introduction of a formidable villain. Had this mood been present from the start, this might have been one of the strongest entries in the Marvel canon, rather than simply passable entertainment.
As always, Paul Rudd has charm to spare as Scott Lang who, after helping the Avengers defeat Thanos and restore half of the Earth’s population, is coasting on his fame, reluctant to don his size-altering suit again. However, he’s forced to play hero once more when his partner, Hope (Evangeline Lilly); her parents, Hank and Janet Pym (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer); and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) accidentally get sucked into the sub-microscopic Quantum Realm, an incredibly large micro-universe inhabited by myriad groups of creatures who tenuously inhabit an ever-varying landscape, forests of massive fauna butting up against sprawling cityscapes.
There’s more than a bit of “Star Wars” at play as we’re plunged into this Dali-inspired micro-environment, a universe teeming with numerous cultures and species, each begging for a backstory to be used as the basis for a series on Disney+.
Having been lost in the Quantum Realm for years, Janet has a history with the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who rules over this micro-verse with an iron fist. This comes as a surprise to her family but proves useful once the group sets out to defeat the despot and find a way back to their world. While this puts Pfeiffer in the spotlight, which is always a plus, one of the more maddening things about the film’s first hour is Janet referring to her past but telling her husband and daughter again and again, “I can’t tell you about it now, we have to go find Scott and Cassie.” This happens repeatedly, and instead of generating suspense, it creates a sense of frustration so great that I nearly gave up on the whole movie.
Fortunately, Majors is such a charismatic actor and Kang so intriguing that once he does make his appearance, we’re engaged once more. Reed aggressively switches gears here, the second half of the film becoming more serious than previous entries, and the film is better for it.
Kang, who has the ability to travel across and destroy timelines in the multiverse, was introduced in the Disney+ series “Loki,” his backstory hinted at but not fully explained. The same remains true here, as we are not privy to how he got his destructive abilities, nor why he’s so intent on altering timelines and history. Obviously, this information is to come, as the film’s two post-credits scenes hint of far more Kang in the offing, his character the linchpin for a multi-franchise spanning epic.
To be sure, this isn’t first-rate Marvel, but it’s better than most of the Phase 4 entries. In addition, the production values and special effects reach the bar the company has set for its product, while the cast, which includes a cameo by Bill Murray, playing “Bill Murray,” doesn’t phone it in and at times seem to be having fun.
In the end, the second act saves the film, as the personal stakes the characters face are more dire, while Rudd’s angry-father act plays well, adding a sense of gravitas to the requisite big action finale, which provides a rousing and poignant finish. These elements, as well as Majors’ star-making turn, make “Quantumania” more than a mere placeholder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but just barely.