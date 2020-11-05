Movies have a variety of different purposes.
There are some that compel you to look at society from a different perspective. There are others that sweep you away, immersing you in a world that allows you to escape your troubles.
There’s a variety that tap into your heart. And there are a select few that have led to social change.
And then there’s “Holidate.”
Of questionable merit and nearly indefensible, this guilty pleasure is a film I didn’t realize I needed. Playing like an R-rated Hallmark movie, this Netflix production not only takes great pleasure in skewering the rom-com, but does so in such a ribald manner that those who equate watching one of these as being akin to having your eyes poked out with metal skewers will likely cackle in glee at the measures writer Tiffany Paulsen goes to.
As you would imagine, the premise is simple and, in keeping with the rom-com tradition, the star-crossed lovers in question meet cute, the place and occasion being a return line at a department store after Christmas. Sloane (Emma Roberts) is still recovering from a bad break-up, emotionally raw not simply from that, but also because of her overbearing mother’s (Frances Fisher) nagging about her finding a good man and settling down.
Jackson (Luke Bracey) has been burned as well, repeatedly making bad relationship choices that blow up in his face. Recognizing their mutual cynicism toward romance, the couple decide to be each other’s “holidate,” a companion to spend key holidays with. He won’t be so lonely; she’ll get her mother off her back.
Briskly paced, the film rapidly tears through a year’s worth of holidays that find Sloane and Jackson loving to hate each other, fiercely fighting against the genre formula that dictates they should be together, before finally giving into the inevitable. You’d be hard-pressed to find a crew that celebrates as many holidays as these folks do.
The couple, their friends and family get together to observe Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, which is to be expected. I suppose it’s not surprising that they get together to recognize St. Patrick’s Day, seeing as how this is a Chicago-set tale. Paulsen is so holiday-inclusive that Sloane and Jackson not celebrating Arbor Day, Flag Day and Presidents Day seems an egregious oversight.
Fisher and Kristen Chenowith as Sloane’s flirty aunt lead a strong supporting cast that help punch up scenes throughout. More of the jokes hit than miss, though more times than not, they are of the raunchy variety. I found this to be a refreshing change of pace, but your mileage may vary.
Appealing, both together and apart, the chemistry between Roberts and Bracey allows us to overlook the film’s predictable nature. Not only are they both charming, but each actor embraces their characters’ faults, making them relatable and sympathetic.
The film is at times indefensible, but I cannot lie — I laughed more than a I thought I would. More importantly, I wanted to see Sloane and Jackson find their happily ever after, and in the end, that’s all that matters with movies like “Holidate.”
