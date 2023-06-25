Much has been made of the visual composition of Wes Anderson’s films. Instantly recognizable, the distinctive lines present in his sets, the vibrant colors that suffuse them, the specific placement of his actors and the perpetually nostalgic settings all contribute to his specific aesthetic.
Also composed, albeit in a different fashion, are his characters. Stoic in the face of any situation, whether it be occasions of great absurdity or profound tragedy, they too are perfectly calculated in the way they respond — or don’t — to the world around them. This attitude is simultaneously a defense against the inexplicable chaos they’ve endured and as well as denial that allows them to continue to function.
As a result, there’s a sense of low-key melancholy that runs throughout Anderson’s movies, the people who inhabit them having been buffeted by the vagaries of life, fully aware that their trials may not be at an end, yet heroically persevering. This is never more obvious than in the filmmaker’s latest, “Asteroid City,” a feature containing all of Anderson’s trademarks yet in the end lacking energy. Engaging throughout, the director’s sense of whimsy as well as the cast of veterans he’s assembled keeps the viewer hooked, preventing the whole enterprise from feeling as though it is plodding along, a sense that may occur retroactively once the rather bland conclusion occurs.
The time is 1955, and the place is Asteroid City, a tiny village in the Southwest that’s famous for two things. It is where an annual contest devoted to young scientists, the Junior Stargazers, is held, as well as the site where an asteroid landed some 5,000 years ago. A desperate group has descended on the town for this event, each family carrying their fair share of emotional baggage.
War photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman) has his four children in tow, including his teenage son Woodrow (Jake Ryan). His wife has recently died, and he has yet to break the news to his offspring, much to the chagrin of his father-in-law, Stanley (Tom Hanks). Actress Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) arrives with her daughter, Dinah (Grace Edwards), and is struggling with guilt over being a bad mother as well as doubts over her career.
All of this is presented as a production for a “Playhouse 90”-like program, this being the framing device for the story. The film opens in black and white, presented in an aspect ratio similar to televisions of that era and introduced by a host (Bryan Cranston, channeling Rod Serling). He provides the background regarding its author, Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) and his struggles to set the story of “Asteroid City” to paper. Anderson uses this device at the end of each act of the play, which is presented as a widescreen, Technicolor feature from the ‘50s.
Anderson’s usual suspects pop up throughout: Willem Dafoe appears as a passionate method actor, Tilda Swinton is an ultra-focused scientist, Adrien Brody takes on a self-centered director, and Jeff Goldblum is ... well, it’s better if I don’t tell you his role, but it is perfect casting.
Newcomers to the Anderson universe — Maya Hawke as June, a dedicated teacher; Rupert Friend as Montana, a liberal cowboy she falls for; Steve Carell as an overcourteous hotel manager; and Matt Dillon as Hank, a solemn auto mechanic — accord themselves nicely as well.
More than any other Anderson film, this one seems overpacked — there are far too many characters in the mix, and as a result, many of their personalities or stories aren’t fully developed, leaving us curious about them. As odd as it sounds, the effect is one where there is a great deal going on but very little in the way of narrative movement.
When the end credits began to roll, I was disappointed I didn’t know more about what makes Hank tick, if June and Montana got together and just what steps Midge would take to combat her self-loathing. P.T. Barnum coined the phrase “Leave them wanting more,” but I don’t think this is what he had in mind.
Something profound happens to the visitors of Asteroid City, an event that would cause anyone to re-evaluate their purpose in life. Near as I can tell, it has little effect on the myriad characters, their stoicism unbroken in the face of this revelation. Then again, they’ve learned to keep their guard up and their reaction shouldn’t come as a surprise, which is all well and good. The problem is, it left me wanting more than they or Anderson were prepared to give.