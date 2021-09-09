The Screening Room | Atmospheric 'Candyman' a worthy update
Reboots are a tricky thing. How do you match the success of a previous film yet provide something new and vital while avoiding simply retreading the same narrative ground?
Director Nia DaCosta proves she’s more than up to the task with “Candyman,” an update of the 1992 cult horror film that manages to not only successfully pay homage to the original but also expand upon its premise in a new, dynamic way. Co-written and co-produced by Jordan Peele (“Get Out”), it should come as no surprise that societal concerns are woven into this update, adding a layer of not only relevance but genuine horror to the premise.
To get everyone up to speed, DaCosta utilizes die-cut puppetry to tell the story of the titular character, an urban legend who is summoned whenever anyone is foolish enough to look in the mirror and say his name five times.
This is done by Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), who recounts the tale to his sister, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), and her boyfriend, artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen), at dinner. His reasoning? To point out that her posh loft apartment sits on the very site where the killer’s exploits took place.
Chicago’s infamous housing project, Cabrini-Green, has been razed, and the high-rise where Brianna and Anthony are living is just one of many that now stand where it once stood.
While Brianna brushes aside the story as a silly tale told by teenagers, Troy is intrigued, so much so that he explores its roots, tracking down those who were alive during the murder spree so that they might provide more information.
His newfound passion manifests in a series of paintings inspired by the legend, which causes a sensation in the Windy City art world, gaining him the notoriety he’s always craved. Unfortunately, there’s a price to pay for exploiting these acts for personal gain, and once a series of copycat killings are committed, those in the know fear the supernatural madman has returned.
DaCosta proves more than capable of creating a sense of tonal dread and ominous atmosphere, the gleaming new buildings suffused with perpetual shadows, the shine of the apartments muted throughout. The past is a constant presence, the shadows and overcast look of the movie reminding us that it is inescapable.
This becomes all the more prevalent when Candyman’s background is revealed, as Peele, DaCosta and co-writer Win Rosenfeld fold in scenes of historical oppression, racism and gentrification. These issues cast a pall over the setting, and all who fail to acknowledge these deeds or attempt to profit by them ultimately pay a dire price at his hands.
DaCosta and her co-writers fail to stick the landing, as they try to tie up every narrative strand in the most expedient fashion, eschewing imagination or ambiguity in the process. Still, it’s far better than Peele’s confused and overrated “Us,” as the connections made between historical vagaries and their continued impact are clearer and, as a result, more powerful.
But there’s more than enough ingenuity at play during the first two acts to make it worth it to take in “Candyman,” a feature that serves notice that DaCosta is a director worth watching.
