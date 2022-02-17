The Screening Room | Atmospheric 'Cursed' flirts with tedium
There’s a great deal to like about Sean Ellis’ “The Cursed,” a horror film set in 19th-century France. The writer/director’s moody, atmospheric movie takes elements from European folktales as well as Universal Pictures’ 1941 classic “The Wolfman” to put a unique spin on the werewolf paradigm.
For the most part, it works, the rules pertaining to the existence and disposal of the legendary creature tweaked just enough to keep the viewer engaged. Too bad the movie overstays its welcome, Ellis taking too much time to wrap things up, dulling the impact of what should have been a shocking, poignant denouement.
Things get off to a gripping start with horrors that are not supernatural. In the trenches of World War I, we see Edward Laurent (Alun Raglan) horribly wounded and taken into makeshift surgery. The doctor in charge extracts three bullets; that one is made of silver elicits looks of disbelief and triggers a flashback that deals with the deceased’s childhood.
Some 35 years earlier, a group of gypsies camped on his father’s estate with a legal claim to the property. Unwilling to compromise with them, Seamus Laurent (Alistair Petrie) and fellow members of the local gentry cruelly slaughter the helpless nomads, but not before a woman of the tribe (Pascale Becouze) puts a curse on the land and those who live on it.
Soon, children in the area begin having horrific nightmares and a series of grisly murders take place, the victims left severely mauled. John McBride (Boyd Holbrook), a pathologist who happens to be passing through, investigates and soon suspects what’s amiss. However, in setting out to kill the creature he thinks responsible, he uncovers long-held secrets.
The film looks great as the shadowy palatial estates, fog-shrouded forests and dingy village all contribute to a world struggling toward modernity but mired in a past in which superstition and malevolent forces hold sway. That it is reminiscent of the Hammer horror films is not accidental.
And while the feel of the movie is correct, some of the narrative elements lack definition. A set of teeth molded from eight pieces of silver is gruesome to behold, giving the wearer the power to transform others into beasts. No rules as to how or why this is possible is provided, while a notion that the silver coins they are made from are connected to the payment Judas received for betraying Jesus is mentioned but never fully explored. This nagged at me, leaving a feeling that Ellis failed to live up to the expectations he set for himself.
Still, the less-is-more approach with showing the monster, combined with gory depictions of the end result of its attacks, are effective in delivering the thrills horror fans crave. However, the set piece is an autopsy scene that will be remembered long after all else has faded from memory. It’s a true showstopper that introduces a genuinely startling twist.
In the end, Ellis proves to be his own worst enemy. Had he concentrated more on streamlining and fleshing out his story and less on his lavish visuals, “Cursed” would have been a truly memorable genre entry rather than the mixed bag it is.
