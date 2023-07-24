That Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” should suffer from a bit of an identity problem is fitting, I suppose. I don’t envy the writer/director or her partner, Noah Baumbach, who co-authored the script, as the baggage the Mattel figurehead comes with is larger than the myriad accessories the doll has had.
To their credit, the film does a wonderful job of addressing the many issues that have surrounded the doll, from its creator’s initial intent, the inadvertent harm caused by its image of perfection and the course corrections employed to make the line inclusive. And while Gerwig and Baumbach’s approach is sound, the film lurches along in fits and starts, never really gaining its footing. That being said, it contains just enough moments of brilliance to make it worthwhile.
The premise is simplicity itself — Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) life in Barbieland has gone awry. Amidst her idyllic existence, she has started to think about death and is dealing with a bout of depression. She’s advised to visit Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who once was in the outside world but returned, horribly abused by her owner. She tells Barbie her feelings are being projected on her by the real-world person playing with her. So, with her many bags packed and convertible gassed up, she sets out to Los Angeles to find her troubled owner. Problem is, her boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling), is along for the ride as a stowaway.
Along the way, the purpose of these iconic dolls is explored, their programmed behavior butting up against today’s reality. Barbie and Ken both come to the realization that neither has a true purpose. The existential angst for both kicks into high gear when they arrive in Los Angeles. Barbie is berated for setting impossible standards for young girls, while Ken realizes he’s been in the wrong world the whole time once the concept of the patriarchy is explained to him. Their new perspectives throw Barbieland into chaos when they return.
Again, the movie’s postmodern approach to all things Barbie is great, but the pacing is all wrong. The exploration of the doll’s pink Utopia becomes tedious, and once the film gets around to addressing the intertwined nature of Barbie and feminism, there’s a repetition that ultimately proves numbing. Meanwhile, a subplot involving the head of Mattel (Will Ferrell) and his cronies trying to get the doll back home only slows things down.
Yet there are smart, funny moments throughout when all the pieces fall into place that show what the film could have been. A monologue from beleaguered real-world mom Gloria (America Ferrera) on the contradictory expectations of being a 21st-century woman is a showstopper that brilliantly drives home the theme, while a musical number, “I’m Just Ken,” is a witty, wise sequence of realization when the poor doll comes to understand his uselessness. And there’s no question the last 10 minutes are perfect, creating a genuinely poignant moment in which Barbie comes to terms with her legacy, followed by a joke that’s impossible to top.
In the end, “Barbie” ends up being a well-intentioned mixed bag, a film with an undeniable sense of fun and smarts that becomes burdened by the many Barbie-centric themes it wishes to address. And while Robbie and Gosling are a delight throughout, the awkward pacing and needless plot diversions undercut their efforts. Much like the titular doll, Gerwig gives us a product that appears perfect but is ultimately hobbled by its unintended contradictions.