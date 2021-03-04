The Screening Room | Beautiful 'Raya' a moving cautionary tale
Astonishingly beautiful and genuinely moving, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” is one of the strongest entries from the Mouse House in many years, a vibrant, hopeful film that touches on myriad timely themes and avoids the missteps that made last year’s misguided live-action remake of “Mulan” a lackluster affair.
Exciting, funny and poignant, the movie has an epic feel to it but is grounded by an appealing lead character, a young woman who is not only tough, charming and smart, but who also, despite living in an age of cynicism, has just enough faith in people to help her bridge the divide that has separated the citizens of her once-proud nation.
A great deal of exposition is thrown at the viewer in the first five minutes, so much so that parents may have to sum things up for the younger ones.
The short version it is there was once a glorious nation called Kumandra, a paradise on Earth where dragons worked in harmony with its citizens.
However, the arrival of the Druun, a mindless plague that spreads like wildfire and turns everything it touches to stone, separates the country into five factions as they each combat this threat in different ways.
Their efforts prove futile, but the remaining dragons sacrifice themselves, putting their souls into a powerful gem that keeps the threat at bay, now guarded by Benja (voiced by Daniel Dae Kim); his daughter, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran); and the other members of their tribe.
Unfortunately, this talisman is stolen, and the titular heroine must go on an epic journey to recover it. Helping her is the resurrected dragon Sisu (Awkwafina), who’s far more than she appears to be.
Yes, it’s a formula film, a recipe Disney has followed to repeated box-office success and critical acclaim for years.
Be that as it may, the ingredients are fresh and innovative, so much so that it almost makes everything that’s old about the story seem new again.
Credit directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada and their army of animators for creating a truly stunning series of set pieces that impress from its most minute details to its grandest vistas.
They set the bar high with an opening scene that captures the scope and despair of one of the blasted landscapes out of the Mad Max universe, only to follow up with sequences set in lush ornate gardens, massive realistic flowing bodies of water and sumptuous palaces, all punctuated with elaborate, thrilling martial arts sequences.
“Raya” is a visual stunner, but it would have been an empty exercise if not for the moving screenplay by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Though they story follows the Disney template, the duo are able to inject a sense of urgency, giving it heft and a sense of timeliness.
Describing the world as “broken,” Raya must find a way to re-instill a sense of trust between the factions. Tribalism threatens to destroy them all unless they put their differences aside and come together.
It’s no accident that the film’s most powerful metaphor is the sight of people who’ve been turned to stone by the Druun, “a plague born of human discord.”
Trust, redemption and hope are at the center of “Raya,” which powerfully reminds us of the danger of living in a broken world.
Here’s hoping the movie’s younger viewers heed its warning and correct the mistakes we’ve made that have left us dispirited and fractured.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.