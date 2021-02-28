If nothing else, you have to commend the ambition on display in Nicholas Jarecki’s “Crisis,” a look at the modern opioid epidemic.
Taking a page from Stephen Soderbergh’s “Traffic,” the filmmaker casts a wide narrative net, looking not only at the source of this problem, but examining its impact on various victims and multiple efforts to combat it.
Fentanyl is the pebble; Jarecki is examining the ripples it creates.
For the most part, it’s not an overly original exercise, pointing out the obvious, ultimately offering little in the way of solutions or narrative innovation.
Detective Jake Kelly (Armie Hammer) has a personal interest in investigating the drug trade in Detroit. His sister (Lily Rose-Depp) is struggling with an Oxycontin addiction that’s incapacitated her.
His going undercover to bring down a cartel shepherding large shipments of illegal drugs from Canada to the United States borders on the obsessive.
But his mania pales in comparison to that of Claire Reimann (Evangeline Lilly), who’s bent on tracking down the dealer who supplied her son with the drugs that killed him.
Meanwhile, Dr. Tyrone Bower (Gary Oldman) is facing a crisis of conscience — his findings in a recent study show serious addictive qualities in a drug a major pharmaceutical company is about to start production on.
That this corporation funded his research is only part of his quandary; he may also face jail time and ruin his career if he tells the FDA.
That these three plotlines will ultimately converge is a given, and while the subject matter is rife with potentially gripping dramatic possibilities, Jarecki proceeds in a rather pedestrian manner.
There’s a surprising lack of urgency, with the characters simply plodding along and hitting their marks in a hackneyed screenplay.
The plotlines involving Hammer and Lilly are predictable from the start and hobbled by obvious performances from the two veterans.
While some of their woes can be blamed on the cliched dialogue, Hammer’s turn is of particular note, his line readings obvious, his dramatic moments one-note and forced throughout.
As uninspired as these two threads are, the third, revolving around Oldman’s beleaguered man of science, is far more inspired. Concentrating on the research end of this scourge is a fresh approach.
The Oscar-winner is supported by Greg Kinnear as the college dean at the university where Bower does his research, and the two bring an urgency and sincerity to their plot line that the other two sorely lack.
The implications of Bower turning the state’s evidence to reveal his findings and the far-reaching corruption that reveals itself — at the governmental and corporate levels — when he threatens to do so is sobering.
Had Jarecki concentrated solely on this aspect, he might have produced something far more compelling than the mishmash he has here.
The film ends with the sort of pre-credits crawl we’ve become accustomed to with similar fact-based dramas. Jarecki shares statistics on the number of deaths that have resulted from the opioid crisis, the amount of money made by Big Pharma and other facts and figures meant to stoke outrage.
To be sure, this is a serious problem that needs to be addressed, but not in a pretentious film that ultimately collapses under the weight of its own nobility.