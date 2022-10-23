“How long we gonna keep doin’ this?”
Sometimes, a line of dialogue is spoken in a movie that perfectly sums up the feelings you’re having while watching it. Such was the case with this line from Hawkman as I was enduring the long slog that is Jaume Collet-Serra’s “Black Adam,” yet another massive misstep in Warner Bros.’ misguided attempt to bring their stable of DC Comics heroes to the big screen.
I’d be hard-pressed to think of a corporation that continually shoots itself in the foot. Given a prime opportunity to restart its perpetually misguided superhero universe, Collet-Serra and a trio of writers thoroughly botch this assignment, giving us a film with little in the way of story and far too much in the way of overlong, bloated action scenes. This is a movie that bludgeons rather than entertains the viewer.
For the uninitiated, Black Adam is to Shazam what the Joker is to Batman. Initially seen as a one-note villain, he’s since been recast as an anti-hero, the defender of the fictional Middle Eastern country of Khandaq, basically a stand-in for Egypt.
This is the film’s approach, as via flashback, we see the slave Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) receive his powers from a council of gods. They come to regret this decision once they see their champion in action, realizing they’ve created a weapon they can’t control. So they imprison him, where he’s trapped for 5,000 years until a group of rebels awaken him while searching for a mystical relic of, you guessed it, great power.
What ensues is nothing but a series of scenes of mass destruction, as helicopters explode, buildings collapse and vehicles are tossed ad nauseum. This constant barrage soon wears out its welcome, the initially spectacular becoming repetitious and numbing. The amount of action overkill is perhaps the biggest flaw that’s emerged in the superhero genre, with the DC Comics films erring on the side of excess more often than their counterpart. Like so many of the movies in this universe, the “more-is-more” approach results in a dull spectacle of excessive carnage and mayhem.
Much of the action revolves around the appearance of the Justice Society of America, the members of which have been deputed to rein Black Adam in. These heroes would be Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). They can destroy things, cast spells, control the weather and grow big, respectively. That’s all we know about them. Each of them has an intriguing history, none of which is explored or explained.
This is just one of many missed opportunities sacrificed in the pursuit of empty bombast. Each of the performers is quite appealing in their role, and it’s a shame they’re not given more to work with — like, oh, I don’t know, character development through quiet conversations and interactions?! Call me silly or old-fashioned, but I need these in a film in order to care about the characters, become emotionally engaged with them and be concerned about their fate amid all the tumult. But what do I know?
One of the bigger mistakes Collet-Serra and Johnson make is muting their star’s natural charisma. Perhaps the most important thing that has made Johnson such an appealing and popular performer is his self-effacing approach. He’s never taken himself too seriously and goes out of his way to let the audience know they shouldn’t either. That’s not the case here, the actor giving a one-note performance that quickly becomes tiresome, and what few attempts at humor there are fall flat, though Brosnan has a nice deadpan moment or two.
Though running a bit over two hours, “Black Adam” feels much longer. The tedium that ensues from repetitive action and narrative inertia has a way of doing that.
The theme of whether to maintain a sense of law and order and moral balance or adopt a policy of violent expediency in the face of an immediate threat is at the core of the film, as is a swipe at American interventionism. Yet these issues are treated as mere soundbites, lame attempts at relevance quickly brushed aside to blow something up real good.
In the end, this is simply an empty, loud tantrum of a movie no one should be subjected to.