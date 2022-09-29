I’ve often joked that as a film critic, I suffer through bad movies so you don’t have to. Rarely have I felt that statement was more true than while watching Andrew Domink’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s life. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this is a sleazy piece of exploitation masquerading as high art. Purposely repellent, Domink goes out of his way to traumatize the audience, wanting the viewer to vicariously experience the abuse Monroe experienced throughout her life. This high-sheen shell game sucks you in with its seductive mise en scene, but in the end, it can’t obscure the film’s repugnant nature.
Beginning in Los Angeles in 1933, Domink plunges us into a domestic nightmare as we see Norma Jean Baker’s disturbed mother, Gladys (Julianne Nicholson), attempting to drown her in a bathtub. This leads to the young girl being dropped off at an orphanage, a tearful moment that is perhaps the most joyous moment in the film. The story then jumps forward, Norma Jean, now the hopeful actor Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), showing up at producer Daryl F. Zanuck’s office to audition for “All About Eve.” She is promptly raped by the executive.
Domink’s approach couldn’t be simpler. One traumatic scene leads into the next, making for an unrelenting experience that proves repulsive. After the rape, we’re treated to Monroe breaking down in acting class during a memory exercise before going through a similar experience while auditioning for “Don’t Bother to Knock.” She then enters into an open relationship with the sons of Charlie Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson (Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams), undergoes her first abortion, then marries Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale), who physically abuses her. Then, of course, there’s the date-rape Monroe suffers at the hands of JFK (Casper Phillipson).
It simply doesn’t end. It’s a merciless slog that serves no purpose. Every single scene is meant to elicit a reaction of horror or outrage. While Domink, who wrote the adaptation, would likely contend his intent is to bring to light the extent of the abuse she endured, the result is another exercise in exploitation, Monroe’s pain and suffering being garishly displayed in the name of art and awareness.
The only thing that kept me hanging on was de Armas, who gives an astonishing performance. The actor completely transforms herself. She becomes Monroe, creating a convincing illusion that holds up under the most extreme scrutiny. However, this is far more than an imitation, the actress displaying a genuine vulnerability that underscores the tragedy of this story and elicits the proper sympathy from the viewer. And while Domink is intent on spotlighting the abuse Monroe endured, I couldn’t help but be concerned with how de Armas held up. Granted, this is a different era, and safeguards are in place that weren’t years ago. Still, the conviction with which the actress embodies the role surely must have resulted in some negative reaction. The bitter irony at play here is too much.
Once the graphic depiction of Monroe’s third abortion began, I called it quits. With his purposely tasteless approach, Domink does a disservice to Monroe’s memory and indeed the misfortune she suffered. This is not a film that exposes abuse; it wallows in it, pushing the viewer away as it dares us not to bear witness.