The Screening Room | 'Bombshell' a soft look at Fox News harassment scandal
Perhaps it’s just too soon. Perhaps the story is too fresh in our minds to have any true impact.
Perhaps, regrettably, this tale is too common to really hit home.
"Bombshell," Jay Roach’s docudrama about the Fox News sexual-harassment scandal, is an engaging, well-acted film. Charles Randolph’s script pulls no punches in laying out how insidious the culture at the company was (is), and the movie is never dull, moving at a brisk pace from one incident of sexual harassment to the next.
And yet, there’s something missing, as the movie fails to generate the sort of moral outrage necessary, such as Todd Haynes’ criminally underseen “Dark Waters” does.
Credit Roach and Randolph for getting things off to a rousing start as we get a quick, insider’s look at the Fox News studios, its key players and how it works from, of all people, Megyn Kelly (a never-better Charlize Theron).
Breaking the fourth wall, she gives us the lowdown and has seemingly accepted this toxic environment of clear desks and short skirts as just the way things are.
As the rising star at the network, she’s not looking to rock any boats. However, her co-worker Gretchen Carlson’s (Nicole Kidman) star is fading, and after complaining about the inappropriate behavior of her male co-anchors, she finds herself on a little-watched afternoon program.
Sensing accurately that her days are numbered, she files a sexual-harassment suit that kicks open the door for others, accusing the head of the network, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), as the perpetrator of the abuse she and many other women suffered.
This sets off a crisis of conscience where Kelly is concerned, as her co-workers assume she must have been subjected to this sort of behavior and wonder why she hasn’t spoken up.
More concerned about her position at the station than supporting Carlson and others, she discusses her options with her small circle of assistants.
Her hesitance casts Kelly in a damning light, but it doesn’t go far enough, as once she does decide to reveal her own experiences, it’s painted in a heroic light that glosses over the fact that she should have been the one leading the charge long ago, saving other women who came in her wake.
While Carlson was the true trailblazer, she’s given far too little screen time, while the portrayal of Kelly is a conflicted and incomplete one, particularly now that we know so much more about her thanks to her numerous post-Fox gaffes.
Ironically, the most compelling character in the film, Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), is fictional, meant to be a stand-in for the numerous other women Ailes harassed.
Eager to be a major player at Fox and describing herself as an “evangelical millennial,” she longs to spread the company’s doctrine far and wide — that is, until she’s subjected to her boss’s “loyalty test” and emerges shattered and disillusioned.
Robbie channels these women’s sense of humiliation and pain effectively, connecting with the audience in a way Carlson and Kelly don’t.
The conclusion is bittersweet, as there’s a sense of triumph to Ailes’ fall. Yet there’s also a sense that the film, like what occurred at Fox, didn’t go far enough.
There’s a disingenuous air to the movie that it simply can’t shake. What with its simplistic portrayal of the women at its center and its refusal to confront their complacent attitude toward the sexism they endured, “Bombshell” falls short of being the fair-and-balanced exposé it needs to be.
For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter (@ckoplinski). He can be reached via email at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.