Related to the Stephen King story in the most cursory manner, Rob Savage’s “The Boogeyman” is an effective, if familiar, thriller that manages to hit each expected note with the requisite punch needed to please genre fans. Briskly told and buoyed by fine performances, this initially-bound-for-Hulu B-movie is getting a theatrical release thanks to enthusiastic audience response when it played at the South-By-Southwest Film Festival. Upon seeing it, one can only surmise that those viewers were hungry for a horror of any kind.
Reeling from the accidental death of his wife, therapist Will Harper (Chris Messina) is doing all he can to maintain a sense of normalcy for his daughters, Sadie and Sawyer (Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair, respectively). The trio goes through the motions, each contending everything is fine, denial dogging their every step. As if things couldn’t get any worse, Harper, whose practice is in his home, agrees to talk to a new patient, Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), without properly screening him. After divulging his three children died under curious circumstances, deaths he was blamed for, he promptly commits suicide in an upstairs room.
Thus, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman have dispensed with two common tropes in their screenplay. With his death, Billings has released a supernatural entity that has plagued him and has conveniently done so in a house containing a vulnerable, fractured family. “Lights Out” (2016) and “Come Play” (2020) are two of the better recent examples of the family-in-peril subgenre of horror films, in which the absence of a parent leaves their children vulnerable to a supernatural threat. The monster in question is often a metaphor for unresolved feelings in the survivors or some familial secret.
The titular creature, who is initially seen by Sawyer, the most vulnerable of the trio, lurks in the dark, light an anathema to it. One of the hallmarks of a horror film is to gradually reveal the threat, and Savage takes this to extremes. The glimpses we get of the creature are fleeting, which is a basic tool in generating suspense. However, there’s little in the way of payoff where getting a full look at the creature is concerned. I suspect budget constraints are what kept him a mystery.
Thankfully, the fine work of the three principal actors keeps us hooked, the trio effectively conveying not simply fear but an emotional investment in all that’s occurring as well. Of particular note is Thatcher, who’s made her mark in Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” her sense of subtlety effective in conveying the long simmering hurt Sadie has been dealing with.
Unlike so many of his contemporaries, Savage does not go out of his way to call attention to himself. His staging of the requisite scares is effective, but so is his rendering of the film’s climax, a complex action sequence in which his camera glides in and out of tight spaces, following a moving group of characters. I’ve seen similar moments botched too often with rapid cutting or needlessly elaborate camera moves that call attention to themselves. Savage knows he is in service to the story, a lesson his peers should remember.
In the end, “The Boogeyman” reveals itself to be an examination of not simply remorse, but survivor’s guilt. The Harpers’ inability to move on stems from their fear of facing their grief, the trio refusing to discuss this, keeping their feelings in the dark. However, as with any monster, these issues can only be dealt with when brought into the light.
'The Boogeyman' 3 stars Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalcian, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu and Maddie Nichols. Directed by Rob Savage; produced by Dan Cohen, Dan Levine and Shawn Levy; screenplay by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman. A 20th Century Studios release. 98 minutes. Rated PG-13 (terror, violent content, drug use and language).