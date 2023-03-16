On Feb. 26, 1967, it was reported that the reign of terror that had women of Boston looking over their shoulders for nearly three years had come to an end. Albert DeSalvo, dubbed “The Boston Strangler,” had been arrested and charged with the death of 13 women brutally murdered from June 1962-January 1964. Leaving his victims with pantyhose tied in a bow around their necks, the killer’s actions paralyzed the city, while making the Boston police force look incompetent, each slaying tragically underscoring the department’s continued futility. Unfortunately, this arrest was not the end of the story or killings.
Unlike the crime procedural approach taken by the 1968 Tony Curtis film of the same name, Matt Ruskin’s “Boston Strangler” takes a different tack. This film focuses not only on the tenacious efforts of two female reporters who broke the story, but provides a more in-depth look at the murders, suggesting DeSalvo’s confession to the crimes was untrue and that a small group of killers was responsible. It’s a heavy narrative load, and while the story is compelling, Ruskin’s plate is far too full, the events covered in the less than two hours feeling rushed, the writer/director severely altering the timeline to accommodate his ambition. The result is a film that, while engaging, feels less than complete.
Kiera Knightley is Loretta McLaughlin, a frustrated writer working for the Boston Record-American, stuck in the Lifestyle Department, writing reviews of the newest household appliances and other fluff pieces. A genuine go-getter, she saves clippings of stories that pique her interest and makes a connection between two murders in which the victims were killed the same way. Begrudgingly, her editor (Chris Cooper) allows her to pursue the story, and before you know it, after a third victim is found, she writes a front-page story proclaiming a serial killer is on the loose. Catching heat from the police commissioner, McLaughlin is paired with a veteran beat writer, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), who’s able to teach her how to dig deeper on leads and provide connections that help her get around red tape.
As the killings continued, this pair doggedly kept the story in the minds of the public while holding the police department’s feet to the fire. The bulk of the film follows their efforts, as they run down leads and connect clues the authorities were unaware of or too stubborn to acknowledge. The viewer’s undivided attention is required, the revelations unfolding in a hurry, how they all fit together explained in a blur. At times, it’s all a bit too much, and if confusion sets in as to who is related to who and how it all dovetails into the murders, don’t be too hard on yourself. This story is one that would have been much better served as a mini-series. In Ruskin’s hands, the viewer isn’t allowed to process all that is presented while the pace negatively affects the narrative flow. Not only are we not given time to digest all the information, but none to feel either.
Thankfully, an explanatory denouement, as clunky as the one Hitchcock employed in “Psycho,” is provided to confirm whether you have all your narrative ducks in a row. And while the movie’s subject matter is dour, the constant overcast skies, shadow-filled rooms and night-time sojourns belabor the point that, yes, this is a dark story with a dark theme. Without question, “Boston Strangler” contains a fascinating story — it just needs room to breathe.