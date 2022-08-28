Though Abi Damaris Corbin’s “Breaking” isn’t as tautly told as “Dog Day Afternoon” or “John Q,” two films cut from the same cloth, it has a vital message that needs to be heard and heeded. Unfortunately, it’s one that is far from new and oft neglected, as the notion of taking care of our veterans and first responders is far from sexy, often requiring brash action — thank you, Jon Stewart! — in order to be addressed.
Based on a tragic true story, “Breaking” focuses on a discarded ex-Marine who had finally reached his limit, frustrated enough by government red tape and indifference to his plight that he felt he needed to take matters into his own hands. This triggers a series of events the effect of which shines a light on his troubles and that of other veterans, at least momentarily.
John Boyega gives a riveting, moving performance as Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine who served during the Desert Storm campaign. Suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, he’s a man at loose ends. Divorced from his wife, Cassandra (Olivia Washington), and desperate to keep contact with his daughter, Kiah (London Covington), Brian is barely hanging on, living in a run-down hotel and in such a tenuous position that $892 can be the difference between having a roof over his head or living on the street. This is the amount of money the Department of Veterans Affairs has unfairly withheld from his monthly check, something he’s been trying to rectify for months, encountering one roadblock after another.
It’s this sum — and this only — that Brian wants when he walks into a Wells Fargo branch in Atlanta, threatening to blow it up with a homemade bomb if this simple demand isn’t met. The siege occurs early on, the movie essentially becoming a chamber piece, only a few outside locations glimpsed throughout.
Brian’s hostages, Estel Valerie and Rosa Diaz, are played by Nicole Beharie and Selenis Leyva, respectively, with each matching Boyega’s intensity. The interplay between the three principals is enthralling, the relationship that quickly forms between them is the bedrock of the movie. While the tension surrounding the negotiations that ensue isn’t as sharp as it should be, the interactions between the trio in the bank grab the viewer and never let go.
The late Michael Kenneth Williams, in his last role, is Eli Bernard, a sympathetic hostage negotiator who, being a veteran himself, is able to connect with Brian, creating a sense of trust no one else can. The quiet assurance the actor brings to the role is a reminder of what we’ve lost due to his far-too-early death.
Equally good, but not given enough screen time, is Connie Britton as Lisa Larson, a television reporter covering the situation. She does some digging into Brian’s past to create a sympathetic portrait of him. It seems a cursory attempt, as there’s only one scene devoted to her investigation, and I couldn’t help but think other such scenes were unfortunately left on the cutting-room floor. Brian’s wife and child aren’t fleshed out enough, either.
Obviously, Corbin’s focus is on his hero’s plight, as it should be. It’s important to note that the director, who co-wrote the film, never gives us a sense that he condones Brian’s behavior. No, this is an indictment, a broadside against Veterans Affairs and the government that all too often doesn’t hold up its end of the deal where caring for our wounded warriors is concerned. That my previous sentence is a cliché is to our country’s shame, and I fear there will be far too many viewers who will be able to intimately relate to Corbin and Boyega’s work.