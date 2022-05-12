Similar to Carlos Lopez Estrada’s criminally underseen “Blindspotting,” “On the Count of Three” deals with two frustrated young men hemmed in by societal systems beyond their control.
Propelled by two dynamic lead performances, the spine of this timely film is an unabashedly wicked, dark sense of humor that makes some of the thorny issues director/star Jerrod Carmichael puts under the microscope a bit easier to take. Thankfully, it doesn’t rob them of their incendiary nature. This is an incisive indictment of the callous system that neglects the poor and disenfranchised to tragic results.
Things start with a jolt. Kevin (Christopher Abbott) and Val (Carmichael) are seen pointing guns at each other’s faces, ready to carry out a suicide pact. The screen fades to black and we hear a gunshot. However, before we see the result, the film rewinds to events from earlier that day.
Institutionalized after his latest suicide attempt, Kevin is desperate to be released. Meanwhile, Val has gotten a promotion at a job he hates and feels life is filled with nothing but dead ends. After his own failed suicide attempt, he springs Kevin and they agree to embark on one last carefree day before killing each other.
What ensues are a series of chance encounters, attempts at reconciliation and a great deal of soul searching as the duo careen about with a sense of abandon, embracing the notion that this is their last day on Earth, so they should make the most of it.
The duo visit old haunts, drop by their former place of work and finally go to see Kevin’s former therapist (Henry Winkler), intent on killing him as well. Why Kevin would want to do this and the real reason behind Val’s despair are revealed, providing a partial rationale for their behavior.
Credit Abbott and Carmichael for the gusto they bring to their roles as well as the emotional vulnerability they supply these two overgrown boys; though they may be men in terms of their age, circumstances have stunted their emotional development, a hobbling that will contribute to their fate.
The fact that neither has been able to get help in terms of proper health care, adequate employment or personal development regarding their problems is driven home in a matter-of-fact manner that speaks to how frequently such things occur and the futility in combating this negligence.
Each of the actors convey a sense of weariness in their characters, burdened and beaten by the constant frustrations and broken promises that’s been foisted upon them and the sense of rage that’s resulted. Abbott is particularly strong, combining Kevin’s justified anger and boyish qualities to poignant effect, making the third act all the more effective.
You have to admire Carmichael and screenwriters Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch for pulling no punches where driving home their agenda is concerned. They don’t opt for a happy ending but rather one that speaks to the sense of helplessness their characters and so many others experience.
And while the film’s devastating final image offers a glimmer of hope, “On the Count of Three” still maintains its narrative integrity, refusing to sugarcoat the fact that the system has failed these two men and so many like them. Their ability to heal and live a happy life is not out of the question, but it will be fraught with roadblocks and hard-won.